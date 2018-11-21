Week 12 NFL injuries: Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones out for Lions, Mitchell Trubisky doubtful

The Bears head to Detroit to face the Lions in the first game of the Thanksgiving slate, and the game has taken on an added level of intrigue for who won't play as opposed to who will.

For the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky has been ruled doubtful after missing practice this week with a shoulder injury. He's all but certain to sit on a short week, meaning that Chase Daniel is set to make his first start since 2014 with the Chiefs. His quarterbacks coach on that team? Current Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Daniel should have some level of comfort in this offense, which has done wonders to unlock Trubisky's potential in his second season.

For the Lions, star rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and starting receiver Marvin Jones (knee) have both been ruled out. That's a pretty significant shakeup at two key positions with the best defense in the league coming to town. LeGarrette Blount has averaged just 2.3 yards on 78 carries, so it's possible we get a bigger dose of Zach Zenner than expected as the team tries to establish a ground game. With Jones out last week, Bruce Ellington (back, questionable) saw nine targets, catching six of them 52 yards. If he's active, he'll likely be a bigger part of the passing game than usual again.

The Trubisky news has caused the line to move toward the Lions, but who will actually win the game?

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for all the Thursday games below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 12. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Bears (-2.5) at Lions

The big news in this matchup is that Chase Daniel will likely draw the start for the division-leading Bears on the road on a short week. You never want to lose your starting quarterback, but at least Daniel has years of experience working with Matt Nagy. You can read more about how the injury shakes up the Bears offense here.

The Lions have big injury concerns as well. The offense becomes less dynamic with no Johnson or Jones, as the team will have to lean on LeGarrette Blount, Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick to run the ball, while Ellington if he can play should see another high target workload. All seven players ruled questionable were limited all week, and the Lions could be severely shorthanded on the defensive line depending on how the inactive list shakes out.

Redskins at Cowboys (-7)

While Thompson remains out for the Redskins, the team isn't ready to rule out Crowder despite the receiver being listed as a DNP all week. If he can play, he gives Colt McCoy a reliable option in the passing game so that the replacement quarterback doesn't have to lock on to Jordan Reed. Williams was limited all week, and if he can play this week it would be a big boost to a beat up O-line. On that note, tackles Morgan Moses (knee) and Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are good to go.

The Cowboys are dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball. Two starters are missing from the front seven, while Charlton and Collins were limited all week before being deemed questionable. The bigger issue could be on the other side of the ball, with Smith and Martin limited all week on the offensive line. The front seven has been a strength for Washington, so the loss of either Smith or Martin would be a big blow to the Cowboys' hopes of covering this number.

Falcons at Saints (-13)

Falcons: LB Deion Jones (foot) OUT



LB Deion Jones (foot) OUT Saints: OT Terron Armstead (pec) OUT; WR Tre'Quan Smith (foot), DE Marcus Davenport (toe) QUESTIONABLE

Jones was limited all week and didn't manage to make it back for this huge divisional game, so it appears his return will finally come next week. The rest of the players who were listed on the team's injury report heading into Wednesday, including Calvin Ridley (thigh), were upgraded to a full practice and are good to go.

The Saints will be without Armstead on the offensive line again, but the rest of the offensive linemen on the injury report all practiced in full on Wednesday and are good to go. Smith is coming off a massive performance against the Eagles, but he only managed one practice this week, getting in a limited session on Wednesday. Davenport was limited all week as he continues his recovery from a toe injury.

Initial injury reports

Jaguars (-3) at Bills

The Jaguars opened the week with five players missing practice, including Marcell Dareus (back) and Josh Walker (foot, ankle), the team's third left tackle of the season. Jalen Ramsey was also limited by a groin injury. Josh Allen (elbow) returned to a full practice coming out of the team's bye, so he appears on track to start for the Bills for the first time since Week 6. Charles Clay (hamstring) and Shaq Lawson (elbow) didn't practice, while Trent Murphy (knee) was limited.

Raiders at Ravens (-10.5)

49ers at Buccaneers (-3.5)

Giants at Eagles (-6)

The Giants have just one player on the injury report to start the week, with rotational end Kerry Wynn sitting out while recovering from a concussion. Eagles center Jason Kelce (elbow) practiced in full to start the week, which is great news, but Philadelphia is still dealing with massive issues in the secondary, as four corners didn't practice. Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Jordan Hicks (calf) were also DNPs.

Browns at Bengals (-3)

The Browns don't have many players on the injury report coming out of their bye, and the only player to not practice at all is JC Tretter, who's dealing with an ankle issue. Tight end David Njoku remained limited with a knee injury. A.J. Green remained sidelined with a toe injury, but he has a shot of practicing later this week and returning to the lineup. Left tackle Cordy Glenn was also a DNP with a back issue, while corner Dre Kirkpatrick continued to miss practice with a shoulder injury.

Patriots (-9.5) at Jets

Dwayne Allen (knee) was the only player to miss Patriots practice entirely, as Sony Michel (knee), Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and Shaq Mason (calf) were limited. Tom Brady was also listed as limited with a knee injury, but there's no indication he'll miss this game at this time. Sam Darnold (foot) didn't practice for the Jets to start the week, so it's possible we get another game with Josh McCown under center. Robby Anderson (ankle) also didn't practice, while Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was limited as well. The Jets did have 10 players on the injury report as practicing in full, so they appear to be getting healthier outside of the passing game.

Seahawks at Panthers (-3.5)

The Panthers were missing five players from practice due to injury on Wednesday, including Devin Funchess, who is dealing with a foot issue. But one of those players wasn't Torrey Smith (knee), who was limited to start the week and has a solid chance to return to action in this game. Cam Newton (shoulder) was also limited.

Dolphins at Colts (-7.5)

Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), Kenyan Drake (shoulder), DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Danny Amendola (hamstring) were among nine players limited on Wednesday, and Tannehill is on track to make his return this week after being sidelined since Week 5. The Colts got safety Malik Hooker back as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday while defensive lineman Margus Hunt practiced in full. Five Colts players didn't practice at all, including center Ryan Kelly (ankle).

Cardinals at Chargers (-12.5)

The Cardinals were missing six players due to injury to start the week, including Budda Baker (knee) and Deone Bucannon (chest). Left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) didn't practice either, but the rest of the offensive line appears to be good to go. As for the Chargers, Tyrell Williams (quad) was held out due to injury, while Austin Ekeler (neck) was limited to start the week. Pass rusher Joey Bosa (foot) managed a full practice, as did Melvin Gordon (hamstring) and Keenan Allen (finger).

Steelers (-3) at Broncos

Four Steelers missed practice due to injury, with tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) remaining sidelined. Brandon Marshall (knee) and Bradley Roby (concussion) missed Broncos practice to start the week, while rookie receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) was limited.

Packers at Vikings (-3.5)

Seven Packers were held out of practice due to injury Wednesday, including Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb), Mike Daniels (foot), Nick Perry (knee) and three players in the secondary. Randall Cobb (hamstring) was limited, putting him on track to return for this huge game. Andrew Sendejo (groin) was among three Vikings to miss practice with injury, while Adam Thielen (calf, lower back) was again limited. He figures to be available to play in this matchup as the team is likely just limiting his reps. Anthony Barr (hamstring) returned to a full practice as well.