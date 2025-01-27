Super Bowl LIX is set, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

A lot is on the line for both teams. Philadelphia is hoping to win its second Lombardi Trophy while avenging its three-point loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs will become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City would also join the 1970s Steelers as the only teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span.

This year's Super Bowl is not devoid of star power. In fact, you could argue that this is one of the most star-studded Super Bowls ever, and that's not even factoring in Taylor Swift's likely presence.

Let's take a look at each team's roster, starting with the AFC champs.

Kansas City Chiefs

By virtue of their AFC Championship game win over the Bills, the Chiefs are the first back-to-back champion to make it back to the Super Bowl. Similar to many of their games this season, the Chiefs found a way to beat a Bills team that appeared to have them on the ropes.

They may not be a dominant team, but the Chiefs simply continue to win. A big reason why has been the continued stellar play of Patrick Mahomes and a defense that finished fourth in the league in fewest points allowed during the regular season. The Chiefs also seldom beat themselves; they've committed just three turnovers over their last 11 games.

Philadelphia Eagles

Football is a team sport, but there's no denying how significant of an impact Saquon Barkley has had on the Eagles this season. Barkley, who this year became the ninth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, has been simply dominant on the ground. His presence has also opened things up for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing game.

Philadelphia's offense has been complemented by a defense that allowed the second-fewest points in football during the regular season. The unit has been led this season by linebacker Zack Baun (151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (six interceptions), pass rushers Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.