The 2021-22 NHL season is drawing to a close with just one final playoff spot up for grabs. With the postseason just around the corner, the NHL released its annual NHL Players Association Player Poll.

Over 500 NHL players were asked various questions surrounding the league's top players. Everything from what goaltender they'd want to win one game to who the most complete player in the league is was asked.

The results certainly represent a strong mix of some of the league's veteran stars and some of its younger blossoming talent. For example, Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby still is being viewed as the most complete player that the sport has to offer. However, not too far behind Crosby was Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who has a career-high 39 goals this season.

In addition, the poll also revealed that players are still envious of the shooting ability of Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin, who is currently dealing with an upper-body injury as the regular season winds down, garnered a staggering 53.1 percent of the vote for the question of which player would opposing players most want to shoot like.

One of the not-so-surprising questions was what player would opposing players want to have on their team, but don't relish playing against. As should come as no surprise, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and Capitals winger Tom Wilson garnered over a third of the vote with Marchand leading the way at 26.4 percent. Both players have never been afraid to stir the pot.

Here are some of the burning questions that were asking to players participating in the poll and how the responses went:

If you need to win one game, who is the one goalie you would want on your team?

If you need to win one game, who is the one skater that you'd want on your team?

Who is the best stick-handler?

Who is the best passer?

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) - 17.7 percent

Patrick Kane (Blackhawks) - 15.6 percent

Nicklas Backstrom (Capitals) - 15.4 percent

Connor McDavid (Oilers) - 10.6 percent

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) - 6.2 percent

Which player do you wish what you could shoot like?

Who is the most complete player?

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) - 29.5 percent

Aleksander Barkov (Panthers) - 20.5 percent

Patrice Bergeron (Bruins) - 19.5 percent

Connor McDavid (Oilers) - 9.2 percent

Anze Kopitar (Kings) - 2.6 percent

Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?