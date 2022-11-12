Florida was close to legalized sports betting, but due to the rushed and unregulated launch, it was quickly shut down by the state and has been paused ever since. The Seminole Tribe of Florida sued the state because they believed the launch of Florida sports betting without their participation violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The case has been held up in court and has delayed the launch of Florida mobile sports betting until at least 2023. Although frustrating, Florida sports fans have time to learn about sports gambling, research the available sportsbooks, and hope that next year is the year they join other southern states like Louisiana and Tennessee in legalizing it.

If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Lock: The term lock is used when people think the bet has little or no chance of losing. They present locks as must-bets or guaranteed winners. However, even though this word gets thrown around a lot with sports gambling, it's essential to remember that no bet is a lock. For example, even with a wager that hits 95% of the time, there is still a way for it to lose. Always gamble responsibly.

Longshot: A longshot would be the exact opposite of a lock. A long shot is picking an outcome with little chance to win but has big odds against it, making a bet worthwhile. Often these wagers, referred to as longshots, are futures or parlays that look good on paper because the odds and potential payouts are high, but they have little chance of winning.

Edge: The edge in sports gambling refers to when a sports gambler believes they have a strong bet based on the value they perceive it offers. You will hear this mostly from professional bettors who study the lines and try to pick up advantages that cause them to be profitable in the long-term. But be careful; just because the bettor believes they have an edge does not mean the wager will win.

