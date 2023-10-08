Following Olivier Giroud's quick stint in goal on Saturday, AC Milan has decided to commemorate the event by selling goalkeeper jerseys with the striker's name and number on the back.

"Last night Olivier Giroud became part of Milan history by courageously defending the AC Milan goal in the final minutes of the Rossoneri's match against Genoa," the club said in a statement on Sunday. "The club has decided to honor his performance in its last line of defense by putting him in the list of goalkeepers. Additionally, fans can now purchase the goalkeeper jersey and customize it with 'Giroud 9.'"

Giroud stepped into goal in the midst of a chaotic finish to Milan's 1-0 win over Genoa. U.S. men's national team standout Christian Pulisic scored the game's lone goal in the 87th minute, but in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off following a challenge, and Giroud took his place in the dying minutes of the match because Milan were out of substitutes.

Maignan was not the only 'keeper who picked up a red card, though. Genoa's Josep Martinez earned a second yellow in the 13th minute of stoppage time for a foul while he was helping his team look for an equalizer.

The Giroud goalkeeper kit might not be the only one selling well in Milan. Pulisic is gaining favor with fans after four goals in eight games with his new club, each of which has been crucial as the team currently sit atop the Serie A table.