After winning a key match in the Scudetto race against Juventus last Sunday, Inter will now visit AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for another game weekend in Italy's Serie A. Daniele De Rossi's side is coming off three wins in a row since he took charge of the club after the sacking of Jose Mourinho against Hellas Verona. Salernitana and Cagliari and now need to show the same against the Serie A leaders, who are now four point ahead of Juventus and also have one game in hand. The Giallorossi are fighting for a top four spot, and are now fifth, one point behind Atalanta. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +320; Draw: +240; Inter -110

Team news

AS Roma: De Rossi can count on his entire roster, expect for the injured Evan N'Dicka and Tammy Abraham. New signing Angelino is expected to start again on the right wing, while Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy will support Romelu Lukaku, who wants to bounce back after a disappointing game in San Siro in front of his former fans the last time these two teams met.

Potential AS Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Lukaku.

Inter: Inzaghi will likely select the same eleven who started the game against Juventus, with Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco playing on the wings of the 3-5-2. The Inter coach won't sit on the bench on Saturday due to a suspension and will be replaced by his assistant Massimiliano Farris.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

Inter are now the leading candidates to win the title and are expected to win away against AS Roma, but the Giallorossi are in a good form and it won't be as easy. Pick: Inter 2, AS Roma 1.