Italian anti-doping prosecutors confirmed that they are seeking the maximum ban of four years against Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba after he tested positive for heightened levels of testosterone.

The 30-year-old has not made a plea bargain with Italy's anti-doping agency which means that his case will now go to the anti-doping court.

Pogba, a FIFA 2018 World Cup winner, is staring at a maximum suspension of four years which is the standard under the World Anti-Doping Code. However, the Frenchman will now attempt to prove that his doping was not intentional either via contamination or by providing investigators with "substantial assistance."

Pogba was initially confirmed positive back in September after an exam following the Juve clash with Udinese in late August -- a Serie A game which he did not feature in. The former Manchester United man is yet to publicly comment on the issue while Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has previously said that he is "humanely sorry" for his player.

Pogba has had major injury issues since his return to Turin from Manchester in 2022 and he missed France reaching the FIFA 2022 World Cup final in Qatar last year because of a knee problem.

Since returning to Juve, Pogba has only played in eight Serie A games across the last two seasons on top of a police investigation into alleged extortion attempts against him involving older brother Mathias.

