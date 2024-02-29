Juventus midfielder and 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba has been suspended for four years after a failed anti-doping test. The former Manchester United man showed increased testosterone levels after the game played by the Bianconeri on Aug. 20 of last year against Udinese. Despite not playing in the clash, he was tested afterward and it showed a clear result.

On February 29, the National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) approved the suspension for four years. The Italian giants still haven't commented on the matter. Pogba will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which will determine if the player's suspension will be confirmed or not. The French star signed a four-year deal with Juventus when he came back in the summer of 2022 running until 2026, worth around €10 million net per season.

The player was temporarily suspended by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal and asked to be retested last year. On Oct. 6, the results confirmed the positive test of the Juventus player.

If the appeal fails, it's likely that Juventus will terminate his contract. There were reports that the Bianconeri wanted to terminate his deal already over the summer of 2023. Pogba, 30, once the world's most expensive transfer when he left Juve for Manchester United in 2016, rejoined Juve in 2022 but has since played in just 11 matches, dealing with numerous injuries.