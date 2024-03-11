Serie A side Lecce have decided to fire their coach Roberto D'Aversa after the Italian manager headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry following Sunday's 1-0 loss. The club announced the decision on Monday with an official statement: "After the events that occurred at the end of the Lecce vs. Verona match, U.S. Lecce announce that it has relieved coach Roberto D'Aversa of his duties." D'Aversa and Henry both received red cards for their part in the incident which took place at the end of the match, as we can see from the images:

D'Aversa spoke on Sunday after the game: "There was a tense end. I didn't want to harm my boys with red cards, we came into contact with Henry who continued to provoke us. The gesture was certainly not nice to see. I entered the pitch to ensure that my players, in particular Gendrey and Pongracic, did not receive red cards. He approached and provoked me. There was no premeditation at all, the gesture is bad but it wasn't my intention initially."

Henry posted a story commenting on Instagram, speaking about the matter: "I apologize for reacting, with words, to the many provocations experienced on the pitch, which is understandable in a match with such a lot at stake. But this does not and will never justify a headbutt when you have already taken the route to the locker room. Happy for the three points earned."

Sunday's defeat saw Lecce drop to 15th in Italy's Serie A, two places below Verona, with just a one-point difference with the relegation zone. Lecce have won just one of their last 12 league fixtures, losing nine.