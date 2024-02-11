AC Milan will face Napoli on Sunday in a key Serie A game with top-four implications. The side coached by Stefano Pioli has won four of the last five games and is in a good moment, while Napoli won two of the last three and are currently four points behind the top four. AC Milan are stable in third and are likely to qualify for the next Champions League, while there are still some doubts about the future of Pioli, regardless of the end of the current season. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -110; Draw: +260 Napoli +280

Team news

AC Milan: Pioli will have to deal with some injuries and the suspension of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with Yacine Adli expected to replace him in the starting lineup. USMNT winger Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao will support French striker Olivier Giroud.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Adli, Bennacer; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Napoli: On the other side, coach Walter Mazzarri will have to play without left back Mario Rui, who is suspended and former Salernitana man Pasquale Mazzocchi will replace him on the left. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will play the 2024 AFCON final against Ivory Coast on Sunday and will be back next week.

Potential Napoli XI: Gollini; Ostigard, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Mazzocchi; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone.

Prediction

Despite the last positive results of the guests, AC Milan are in better shape and are expected to win at their home stadium on Sunday. Pick: AC Milan 3, Napoli 1.