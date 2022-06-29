Inter Milan and Chelsea have announced the return of Romelu Lukaku to Italian soccer. The Belgian striker traveled to Milan Wednesday morning to complete his medical exams before signing his new contract with Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea until the summer of 2023. Inter president Steven Zhang took to social media to formally confirm their latest deal.

From Chelsea's official statement:

"Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea. The Belgian returns to the Italian side where he previously spent two years and won the Serie A title. Lukaku came back to Stamford Bridge last summer, 10 years after initially joining the club as a teenager, and resumed life in the Premier League by scoring in a win at Arsenal, before netting twice in his first home game as we defeated Aston Villa 3-0, scoring his first goals at Stamford Bridge."

Lukaku is back at Inter after only one disappointing Premier League season on a straight loan for €8 million, plus add-ons that can reach a maximum of €12 million, with bonuses related to performances. He reduced his salary from €12 million net to €8 million net this season and the parties will likely discuss a loan extension at the end of the 2022-23 season since there is no buy option or obligation clause included in the deal that was agreed last week.

