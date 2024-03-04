RANK TEAM CHANGE ANALYSIS

1 Inter -- Inter have won each of their first seven Serie A matches in a single calendar year for the first time in their Serie A history. Federico Dimarco (four goals and six assists) is one of only four defenders to have been involved in at least ten goals in the big-five European leagues this season, with Kieran Trippier (11), Jeremie Frimpong (13) and Álex Grimaldo (17).



2 AC Milan

+1 No player has scored more goals coming off the bench than Noah Okafor in Serie A this season (four, along with his teammate Luka Jovic and Inter's Lautaro Martinez).



3 Juventus

-1 After losing to Napoli at the Maradona last Sunday, Juventus have lost five away games in a row against a single opponent in Serie A for the first time since a streak of six vs. Fiorentina between 1960 and 1964.



4 Bologna +5 Thiago Motta's side are dreaming of a Champions League qualification and have won six matches in a row for only the 3rd time in their history in Serie A: six also between April and May 1967 under Luis Carniglia and 10 between November 1963 and February 1964 under Fulvio Bernardini.

5 AS Roma +1 Daniele De Rossi is doing well since he replaced Jose Mourinho on the Roma bench. Romelu Lukaku reached double figures in goals for his 11th season in the big-five European Leagues. Roma have two strikers - Dybala (11) and Lukaku - with 10+ goals scored in Serie A for the 1st time since 2016-17 (Dzeko 29, Salah 15 in that case).

6 Atalanta

-2 Teun Koopmeiners is, along with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Vincenzo Grifo, one of four midfielders of the big-five European leagues to have scored at least ten goals in each of the last two seasons across all competitions.



7 Napoli -2 Things are going better with new manager Francesco Calzona, who won the last two games against Sassuolo and Juventus. Napoli have won five home matches in a row vs. Juventus for the first time in their Serie A history.



8 Lazio -1 Maurizio Sarri's team lost to AC Milan, but also ended up the game with eight men on the pitch, after receiving three red cards. Lazio are the first side to have received three red cards in the same Serie A match since Palermo in November 2012 (against Bologna).

9 Fiorentina -1 The side coached by Vincenzo Italiano slowed down their European run in the last weeks and have only won twice in the last five Serie A games. Considering the competitors, it's now likely that they will focus more on the UEFA Conference League.

10 Monza -- Monza are showing consistency once again under Raffaele Palladino, but it's unlikely that they can be involved in the European race.

11 Torino +1 Ivan Juric is likely to leave Torino at the end of the season, but the Granata are once again floating in the middle of the table with no involvement in the relegation race.

12 Genoa +2 Genoa have picked up at least 33 points after 26 matches in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2014-15 (37 and 6th final place in that case). Not a bad result considering their comeback in the first division.



13 Empoli +4 With Davide Nicola, things are going much better for Empoli despite losing a key game against Cagliari over the weekend. That was the first defeat after seven games (three wins and three draws).

14 Lecce -1 After a strong first part of the season Lecce are now back in the relegation race and only won one game in their last five Serie A clashes (vs. Fiorentina).

15 Udinese +1 Udinese should be fine to avoid the second division, but the position of coach Gabriele Cioffi is now in danger after only winning only one of the last nine games (vs. Juventus away).

16 Frosinone -5 With 56 goals conceded, Frosinone are the worst defense of the league as things stand and have lost four of the last five Serie A games.

17 Sassuolo -2 The Neroverdi fired their coach Alessio Dionisi and replaced him with Davide Ballardini, who will have the goal of saving Sassuolo without club's captain Domenico Berardi who is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury vs. Hellas Verona.

18 Hellas Verona +1 After changing most of their players in the January transfer window, coach Marco Baroni was able to keep their level and Verona haven't collapsed, but it will be difficult for them to not get relegated.

19 Cagliari -1 Despite winning against Empoli, Cagliari are still one of the most likely teams to be relegated.