Clubs are constantly working on upgrades to the squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper offseason adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.

Inter Milan closing in on Bremer

Inter Milan continue to work to strengthen the squad with the next move expected to address their center back needs after Andrea Ranocchia left the club as a free agent. The target to fill that void is expected to be Torino's Gleison Bremer. Talks between the two clubs have intensified Friday in hopes of an agreement reached, but there is still some distance between Inter's offer and Torino's valuation. Bremer wants to join Inter Milan and has already agreed to personal terms a while ago. He's also refused approaches from other suitors in the past few weeks in hopes of becomeing an Inter Milan player.

The Nerazzurri might decide to include Nicolò Casale, an academy youngster, in the deal to lower the asking price. Juventus are also interested in signing Bremer, but Inter are ahead as it stands. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain are still in talks to sign Milan Skriniar, but there has been no further developments in the past days and the clubs are still far away from finding an agreement.

What's next for Paulo Dybala ?

There is still a lot of uncertainty over the future of Paulo Dybala. The Argentine striker recently returned to Turin where he's training on his own without knowing where he will play next season. Inter Milan have not made an approach in the past month despite the interest showed at the beginning of the window. As a result, Dybala is now looking elsewhere.

The two main options, as things stand, are AS Roma and Napoli, with some initial contacts (nothing official) taking place. AS Roma need to resolve the situation of Nicolò Zaniolo first before they can negotiate with Dybala. For Napoli, their main issue revolves around his image rights, according to Sky Italia. The philosophy of the club is to own the 100% of the image rights and Dybala already had some issues in the past on this matter. This could be the biggest obstacle standing in the way of Dybala wearing a Napoli jersey. However, it's still too early to imagine where Dybala will play next season.

Napoli seek Koulibaly replacement

Luciano Spalletti's side is working to find the replacement of Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined this week Chelsea and he left Napoli after eight years. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has a short list of possible targets to replace Koulibaly. With Kim Min-Jae off to Rennes, Napoli are in the race to sign Abdou Diallo from PSG, Sky Italia reports. After the initial talks with the club, Napoli will speak soon to the player's representatives to find an agreement on personal terms. Another name on the list is Francesco Acerbi from Lazio, who knows already very well the Italian league and can bring some of his experience.

AC Milan and Juventus updates

AC Milan are working to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge. Despite the fact that Leeds United have already made an offer upwards of €30 million, De Ketelaere has expressed his desire to play for AC Milan next season and talks are on between the two clubs to find an agreement. The Rossoneri remain hopeful of signing Renato Sanches, but there were no actual updates in the past week, with PSG still a heavy competitor for the midfielder.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are talking over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender is still willing to leave the Italian side this summer. Bayern Munich are now the frontrunners for his services, and on Monday, their sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić flew to Italy to meet with Juventus to start official talks between the two clubs. Juventus are also considering candidates to replace him, with Pau Torres from Villarreal and Gabriel Magalhães from Arsenal as top options.

The rest of the pack

Lazio signed former AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli as a free agent. The center back will play alongside new signings Casale and Mario Gila. Maurizio Sarri's side signed a new goalkeeper as well. Luis Maximiano will replace Pepe Reina between the sticks as Thomas Strakosha joined Brentford once his contract expired.

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Nahuel Molina from Udinese. The left back is now ready to leave Italian soccer after two years, despite the interest coming from Juventus in the past days. Atletico Madrid will also include Nehuen Perez in the deal, who already played for Udinese in the past season via loan.

AC Monza are always incredibly active in the market since their promotion to top-flight football in Italy. They are in discussions with Napoli to sign striker Andrea Petagna, while Andrea Pinamonti is still the main option for Atalanta's attack. Monza have also closed in for the loan of Gonzalo Villar from AS Roma.