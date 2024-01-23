Napoli striker Victor Osimhen said he already "made up" his mind about the next step of his career, raising more doubts about his future at the Italian club despite the fact he signed a new contract less than one month ago with the Azzurri. Speaking to CBS' Morning Footy, Osimhen broke down his future and said that he already knows what's next in his career, mentioning interest from the Premier League.

Osimhen said: "I think 60% of everyone are arguing, or the rumor is going around about me linked the Premier League. But...when you are one of the hottest striker in the globe, you play this type of thing. Of course, EPL is one of the biggest leagues in the whole world. Now I'm with Napoli, I signed a new contract, I'm enjoying my time there, going through it with the team."

"At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn't go so well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

With Napoli, Osimhen has scored eight goals in 18 games so far this season, but these words will definitely open a new surge of speculation around the Nigerian striker, who is now taking part of the 2024 AFCON and will be back at Napoli in few weeks. Last December, Osimhen signed a new deal with the Italian side until 2026 which also includes a release clause of around $143 million. After winning the 2022-23 Scudetto with Napoli, his future at the club is now in doubt despite the new deal signed so recently.