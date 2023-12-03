Hellas Verona striker Cyril Ngonge scored what is likely to be remembered as the best goal of the weekend on Sunday as the Italian side played against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium. After the home side scored the first two goals of the day, Verona was able to make an extraordinary comeback with the goals scored by Milan Djuric and the stunning bicycle kick of Ngonge in the second half. Take a look:

Ngonge's bicycle kick was just amazing to watch also because of the difficulty level of the technical gesture, with the striker who was in between three defenders. After the equalizer mentioned, the home team scored the 3-2 with former Ajax striker Lorenzo Lucca, but Verona made a last minute equalizer during the stoppage time with the goal scored by Thomas Henry.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

After the draw, both Udinese and Verona are still fighting to avoid the relegation, as the Bianconeri are now 16th in the table with 12 points scored after 14 games, while Verona are 18th with 10 points. Udinese, despite the appointment of Gabriele Cioffi as head coach, only won once this season against AC Milan at San Siro.