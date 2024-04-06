It has been a great season so far for USMNT star Christian Pulisic and it continued Saturday when he scored the opener against Lecce at San Siro for AC Milan. Pulisic scored six minutes after the match started, firing in a stunning goal from outside the box, his 13th of the season in all competitions so far (That's 10 Serie A goals, one in Champions League and two in Europa League for those of you keeping track at home). The American international played as a number ten against Lecce behind striker Olivier Giroud, with Rafael Leao and Samuel Chukwueze playing as wingers.

Pulisic is the second US international with ten league goals in a season in the top four European leagues, after Clint Dempsey who did it twice, during the 2011-12 season (17 goals) and during the 2010-11 season (12 goals). It's just another example of the great impact that the former Chelsea player has had so far at AC Milan. The Italian side signed Pulisic in the summer for around €22 million from Chelsea, making him a starter under Stefano Pioli this campaign.

While the current season is approaching its end, AC Milan will definitely rely on Pulisic for the remaining games, including the Europa League quarterfinal against AS Roma that will take place over the next two weeks (catch the first leg this Thursday on Paramount+ or check out the Golazo Show on CBS Sports Golazo Network), while the Rossoneri are now likely to end up second in the league behind city rivals Inter. The new tactical position of Pulisic behind the striker also gives more attacking options to coach Stefano Pioli, who is expected to do some rotationing over this last stretch of the 2023-24 campaign.