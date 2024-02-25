Weston McKennie is experiencing one of the best seasons in his career and was crucial once again on Sunday for Juventus. The Bianconeri won 3-2 over Frosinone thanks to a last-minute goal by defender Daniele Rugani. The USMNT midfielder provided two assists to Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the first half of the match to set the tone.

Juventus started off strongly and scored after three minutes with Vlahovic, who was found by McKennie inside the box, but then Massimiliano Allegri's team conceded two goals to the guests to Walid Cheddira and Marco Brescianini, before the same McKennie once again found Vlahovic inside the box and scored the equalizer before the end of the first half. Juventus tried to score again in the second part of the game but made it only in the last action of the match with Rugani, and the Bianconeri finally won their first clash after two draws and two defeats in the last four.

McKennie was again one of the best players on the pitch for Juventus and despite not having scored this season (with a 2.83xG overall), he has five assists, including the two from Sunday's match. McKennie left the pitch before the final whistle due to a shoulder issue that will be assessed in the coming days with Allegri calling it a dislocated shoulder after the match.

During the 2023-24 season, the USMNT star played 26 times in all competitions and only missed one Serie A match due to a suspension. After coming back from the Leeds United loan in the summer of 2023, the expectation was for him to leave again. Instead, coach Allegri decided to keep him, and he became a crucial player for Juventus this season, and the results on the pitch are showing that the Italian manager was right.