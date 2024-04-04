Juventus announced on Thursday they will take "all necessary measures" against Lazio fans that allegedly racially abused USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday. A video emerged on social media appearing to show the American midfielder being targeted by fans making monkey sounds as he walked on the side of the pitch following his late substitution.

The USMNT star assisted Dusan Vlahovic during the 2-0 win on Tuesday and was subbed off in the last minutes of the clash. This is not the first incident that happened to McKennie this season. In November of last year, Fiorentina were hit with a partial stadium ban after racist abuse directed at the USMNT star, as well as Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean. It's yet to be determined whether Lazio or their fans will receive any punishment.

On Thursday, Juventus issued the following statement: