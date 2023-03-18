Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back. The Swedish striker scored to make the match 1-1 against Udinese and officially becomes the oldest player to ever score a goal in Serie A. Ibrahimovic took the penalty at the end of the first half after the opening goal scored by Roberto Pereyra for the home side. However, the former LA Galaxy striker missed the penalty as goalkeeper Marco Silvestri saved it, but the VAR called back the referee and made Ibrahimovic take it again after ruling that Portuguese striker Beto had stepped into the box when the penalty was kicked. Ibrahimovic didn't miss his second opportunity and scored the equalizer,. Though, just a few moments later the same Beto managed to score to put Udinese ahead 2-1 before the end of the first half.

It's a day to remember for Ibrahimovic as he also becomes the oldest captain in the history of AC Milan, after the whole team decided to give him the armband to celebrate his comeback as a starter more than one year after the last time he took the field. Ibrahimovic at 41 years and 166 days old beats former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta who scored his last goal (ironically also a penalty against Udinese) at 41 years and 25 days old and set the previous record.

Ibrahimovic was recently called back also to play for the Swedish National Team for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan after the striker recovered from a long-term knee injury. "Zlatan and I have kept in touch throughout this period. Now that he's healthy again, he's ready to contribute on the pitch. His personality and experience can also contribute a lot to the squad. He's unique," Sweden coach Jan Janne Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic came back last month after a long period out due to a knee injury that put some doubts around his future. With the current deal with AC Milan expiring in the summer 2023, it's not clear yet what will be the future of the soccer legend.