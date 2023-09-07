Only three matches remain in the women's draw of the 2023 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows. On Thursday, a pair of semifinal battles are on the schedule, including a match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova at 7 p.m. ET with a berth in the final on the line. Gauff is the No. 6 seed in the U.S. Open field, while Muchova is the No. 10 seed. Each has been dominant on the way to the final four, though both players are looking for a first grand slam title.

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova preview

Gauff and Muchova are each playing top-level tennis as this semifinal match arrives. The 19-year-old Gauff dominated Jelena Ostapenko by a 6-0, 6-2 margin in Tuesday's quarterfinal, committing only 14 unforced errors compared to 36 for Ostapenko. With that win, Gauff became the youngest American to make the U.S. Open semifinals since Serana Williams in 2001, and she is red-hot right now. Gauff has won 16 of the last 17 matches, including her first WTA 500 and WTA 1000 titles. She is also 27-6 on hard courts this year, and Gauff is also the first teenager to accumulate five career titles since Carolina Wozniacki in 2009.

On the other side, Muchova is a 27-year-old, well-rounded player with few weaknesses. She reached the French Open final earlier this year and has reached at least the semifinal at three of the four grand slam events. Injuries have challenged Muchova, but she is now a top-10 player in the world after being ranked outside the top 200 a year ago. She is 10-1 in the last 11 matches, and Muchova has lost only two sets in the tournament. She also dominated Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinal, dropping only three games, and generated 20 more winners than her opponent in the straight-set triumph. See who Onorato is backing right here.

