Marin Cilic's Wimbledon run ended nearly before it even began. He was forced to pull out of the tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Croatian player was entering the Grand Slam tournament as the No. 14 seed and was set to compete against American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday's first round.

Nino Borges from Portugal will be taking his place.

Cilic was not the favorite to win Wimbledon, but he was coming in as a strong dark horse. He reached the semifinal rounds for both the French Open and Cinch Championship earlier in June.

"Hey guys, I am sad to share that I tested positive for COVID. I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell & unable to compete at my best," Cilic shared on social media. "I am heartbroken to be missing @Wimbledon & to see my grass season end this way. Looking forward to competing again next year!"

Cilic, currently No. 17 in the ATP Rankings, made it to the Wimbledon final round in 2017 before falling to Rodger Federer. Through his career, Cilic holds an 80-32 overall record when playing on grass.

The 2022 Championships at Wimbledon are set to run from June 27 through July 10. This year's event was off to a rocky start when about 40 minutes into competition weather conditions forced some rain delays.

CBS Sports has you covered with Wimbledon highlights and updates here.