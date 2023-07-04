The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are officially here, and there will be plenty of excellent tennis played over the next couple of weeks. This year, Novak Djokovic will look to defend his gentlemen's singles title, and Elena Rybakina will do the same on the ladies's side.
Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon as the No. 1 seed in the gentlemen's draw, and he is looking for his first Grand Slam title of 2023 after reaching the semifinals at the French Open. The No. 2 seed, Djokovic, is looking to make it three-for-three at Grand Slam events this year after winning the Australian Open and the French Open.
Djokovic's win at the French Open pushed him past Rafael Nadal, who will miss Wimbledon as he continues to deal with a hip injury, for the most Grand Slam titles with 23.
Nick Kyrgios, who played Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, announced on July 2 that he was withdrawing from this year's tournament due to a torn ligament in his wrist.
"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon," he wrote on an Instagram story.
Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 seed on the ladies's side, comes into Wimbledon fresh off her win at the French Open. Swiatek has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she'll try to change that over the course of this year's tournament. The 2023 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, is the No. 3 seed. Rybakina was eliminated in the third round of the French Open.
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka scored the first Grand Slam title of her career at the 2023 Australian Open, and she'll try to double her total in London.
The first big upset of this year's tournament happened right away as Sofia Kenin, the 2020 WTA Player of the Year, took down world No. 7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 during Monday's first round.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Date: July 3-16
Location: London, England
TV: ESPN, Tennis Channel | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Gentlemen's notable first-round matchups
- No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5
- No. 2 Novak Djokovis def. Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
- No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery
- No. 4 Casper Ruud def. Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
- No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Thiem suspended at 3-6, 4-3
- No. 6 Holger Rune vs. George Loffhagen suspended at 7-6 (7-4)
- No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
- No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
- No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Yannick Hanfmann suspended at 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5 3-2
- No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu
Ladies's notable first-round matchups
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Panna Udvardy
- No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
- No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3
- No. 5 Carolina Garcia def. Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3
- No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech
- Sofia Kenin def. No. 7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
- No. 8 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk
- No. 9 Petra Kvitova vs. Jasmine Paolini
- No. 19 Victoria Azarenka def. Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Men's seeds
1. Carlos Alacaraz
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Casper Ruud
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas
6. Holger Rune
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Jannik Sinner
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Frances Tiafoe
11. Felix Auger-Aliassime
12. Cameron Norrie
13. Borna Coric
14. Lorenzo Musetti
15. Alex de Minaur
16. Tommy Paul
17. Hubert Hurkacz
18. Francisco Cerundolo
19. Alexander Zverev
20. Roberto Bautista Agut
21. Grigor Dimitrov
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alexander Bublik
24. Yoshi Nishioka
25. Nicolas Jarry
26. Denis Shapovalov
27. Daniel Evans
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Thomas Martin Etcheverry
30. Nick Kyrgios
31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
32. Ben Shelton
Women's seeds
1. Iga Świątek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Caroline Garcia
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Coco Gauff
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Petra Kvitová
10. Barbora Krejčíková
11. Daria Kasatkina
12. Veronika Kudermetova
13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
14. Belinda Bencic
15. Liudmila Samsonova
16. Karolína Muchová
17. Jeļena Ostapenko
18. Karolína Plíšková
19. Victoria Azarenka
20. Donna Vekić
21. Ekaterina Alexandrova
22. Anastasia Potapova
23. Magda Linette
24. Zheng Qinwen
25. Madison Keys
26. Anhelina Kalinina
27. Bernarda Pera
28. Elise Mertens
29. Irina-Camelia Begu
30. Petra Martić
31. Mayar Sherif
32. Marie Bouzkova