The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are officially here, and there will be plenty of excellent tennis played over the next couple of weeks. This year, Novak Djokovic will look to defend his gentlemen's singles title, and Elena Rybakina will do the same on the ladies's side.

Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon as the No. 1 seed in the gentlemen's draw, and he is looking for his first Grand Slam title of 2023 after reaching the semifinals at the French Open. The No. 2 seed, Djokovic, is looking to make it three-for-three at Grand Slam events this year after winning the Australian Open and the French Open.

Djokovic's win at the French Open pushed him past Rafael Nadal, who will miss Wimbledon as he continues to deal with a hip injury, for the most Grand Slam titles with 23.

Nick Kyrgios, who played Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, announced on July 2 that he was withdrawing from this year's tournament due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon," he wrote on an Instagram story.

Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 seed on the ladies's side, comes into Wimbledon fresh off her win at the French Open. Swiatek has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she'll try to change that over the course of this year's tournament. The 2023 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, is the No. 3 seed. Rybakina was eliminated in the third round of the French Open.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka scored the first Grand Slam title of her career at the 2023 Australian Open, and she'll try to double her total in London.

The first big upset of this year's tournament happened right away as Sofia Kenin, the 2020 WTA Player of the Year, took down world No. 7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 during Monday's first round.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 3-16

Location: London, England

TV: ESPN, Tennis Channel | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Gentlemen's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Novak Djokovis def. Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery

No. 4 Casper Ruud def. Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Thiem suspended at 3-6, 4-3

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. George Loffhagen suspended at 7-6 (7-4)

No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Yannick Hanfmann suspended at 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5 3-2

No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu

Ladies's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Panna Udvardy

No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3

No. 5 Carolina Garcia def. Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3

No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech

Sofia Kenin def. No. 7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

No. 8 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 9 Petra Kvitova vs. Jasmine Paolini

No. 19 Victoria Azarenka def. Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Men's seeds

1. Carlos Alacaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Holger Rune

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime

12. Cameron Norrie

13. Borna Coric

14. Lorenzo Musetti

15. Alex de Minaur

16. Tommy Paul

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Francisco Cerundolo

19. Alexander Zverev

20. Roberto Bautista Agut

21. Grigor Dimitrov

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alexander Bublik

24. Yoshi Nishioka

25. Nicolas Jarry

26. Denis Shapovalov

27. Daniel Evans

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Thomas Martin Etcheverry

30. Nick Kyrgios

31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

32. Ben Shelton

Women's seeds

1. Iga Świątek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Coco Gauff

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Petra Kvitová

10. Barbora Krejčíková

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

14. Belinda Bencic

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolína Muchová

17. Jeļena Ostapenko

18. Karolína Plíšková

19. Victoria Azarenka

20. Donna Vekić

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Anastasia Potapova

23. Magda Linette

24. Zheng Qinwen

25. Madison Keys

26. Anhelina Kalinina

27. Bernarda Pera

28. Elise Mertens

29. Irina-Camelia Begu

30. Petra Martić

31. Mayar Sherif

32. Marie Bouzkova