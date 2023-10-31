The 2023 WNBA season came to a close in thrilling fashion, when the Las Vegas Aces clinched their second consecutive title with a one-point win over the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the Finals. Now, it's time for everyone to officially turn their attention to 2024 with the first big event of the offseason: the Draft Lottery.

This year's event will feature the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm. While the Mercury finished with the worst record in the league, the WNBA uses the combined records of the previous two seasons to determine lottery odds, so the Fever have the best chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick.

Ahead of the big day, here's everything you need to know:

2023 WNBA Draft Lottery

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

Lottery odds

Team Combined 2022 and 2023 record Odds of winning No. 1 pick Indiana Fever 17-58 44.20% Phoenix Mercury 26-50 27.60% Los Angeles Sparks 29-46 17.80% Seattle Storm 33-42 10.40%

Top prospects

The 2024 draft class has a chance to be one of the best ever, though it remains to be seen which of the top prospects will enter the draft and which will use their COVID years to remain in school. For now, here's a quick look at some of the biggest names (in alphabetical order):