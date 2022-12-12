Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since arriving back in the United States last week and doesn't have plans to leave anytime soon. According to her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner isn't sure when or if she'll decide to resume her basketball career with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," Colas said, per ESPN. "She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

Colas added that Griner will likely issue a statement sometime "this week" regarding her release from prison.

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, have been staying in a hotel on the base at Fort Sam Houston and have been able reunite with family members. Griner's father, Ray, and some other family members visited on Saturday.

During her time in a Moscow jail, Griner was offered the opportunity to have a basketball by her lawyers. However, she stated that she wasn't ready to think about the sport with everything that was going on. Colas added that despite Sunday's workout, it still doesn't signal that Griner is ready to return to the court anytime soon.

According to Quinn, once Griner is ready to leave the base, she won't be heading to live at her Phoenix home, but rather in a "private, secure location."