Words are becoming inadequate in describing just how legendary Caitlin Clark's college career has become. That didn't stop social media from going wild over her heroics in Iowa's 94-87 Elite Eight win over Angel Reese and LSU.

Clark went off for 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to power Iowa into the Final Four, where the team will meet either USC or UConn. It was a 3-point bonanza Clark has been known to author, and this one was historic as her nine 3-pointers tied an NCAA Women's Tournament record.

This season has been filled with those sorts of milestones and unforgettable moments. Over the past few months, Clark set new women's NCAA Division I basketball and overall NCAA D-I scoring records, helped Iowa shatter a women's college hoops attendance record with an exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium, hit a game-winning 3-pointer from the logo, was invited to the USA Basketball training camp, and now knocked off an LSU team that stood in the way of her national title a season ago. And that's the short list.

With Clark soon heading to the WNBA to bring her illustrious college career to an end, here's what celebrities and her fellow star athletes have to say about one of her biggest games yet.

Rapper Travis Scott predicted Monday's Elite Eight action would be one of the "illest" days in women's sports history, and so far he's right.

Clark is widely expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. As such, Indiana capitalized on their soon-to-be star's huge game by reminding fans to buy tickets.

Veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverly is known for denigrating players more than he celebrates them, so this praise carries extra heft.

Knicks guard Josh Hart has similar praise for No. 22.

Former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about launching a ball from distance. He's particularly impressed with Clark's long-range shooting ability.

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson proclaimed Clark and Iowa would win the national title now that LSU is out the way. She forgot about the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, however, and retracted her statement in quite a funny manner.