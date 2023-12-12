Iowa star Caitlin Clark has officially partnered with Gatorade, the company announced Tuesday. As part of the deal, Gatorade will be donating $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which focuses on empowering youth through sport.

Clark becomes just the fourth college athlete to sign with Gatorade. She is joining a star-studded roster that includes UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

"This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they're also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day," Clark said in a statement. "I'm honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can't wait for what's ahead."

The announcement was accompanied by a video titled, "You Can Too," in which Clark talks about how she was once "that little Iowa girl who was inspired to dream big," and now she is looking to inspire others to do the same.

Since earning the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year award, Clark has hardly slowed down. She has already become Iowa's all-time leading scorer, and recently became just the 15th player in women's college basketball history to reach 3,000 points. Clark is also on track to break Kelsey Plum's scoring record (3,527 points) later this season.

"At Gatorade, we take pride in our elite athlete roster and have had the privilege of fueling some of the greatest athletes of all time," Gatorade global head of sports marketing Jeff Kearney said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be a part of Caitlin's journey to greatness early in her career and look forward to building upon the incredible impact she's already made."