2019 World Series of Poker: Prahlad Friedman pulls off incredible bluff against Darren Elias
And he did it against none other than record World Poker Tour champion Darren Elias
The World Series of Poker is chock-full of Bracelet Events and high-stakes action at the tables, but it's not every day you see a record World Poker Tour champion duped with an improbable bluff by someone with only two streets of betting.
That's exactly what Prahlad Friedman did against none other than Darren Elias, a 34-time money finisher on the World Poker Tour.
Sign up for a free trial and watch the 2019 World Series of Poker bracelet events on CBS All Access
Squared up with Elias at the final table of a No Limit 2-7 Single Draw championship, Friedman went above and beyond with a bold call to splash the pot. Elias had raised to a $100,000 small blind versus big, and following Friedman's call, he had no choice but to pat, announcing a worse hand than his opponent and securing an insane route to victory for the 41-year-old California native.
And all of it came with quite a bit of anticipation, not only from a stone-cold Elias but from the WSOP broadcast, which got a kick out of Friedman's comments about how "it doesn't snow in Vegas that often."
-
How to watch 2019 WSOP Bracelet Events
Everything you need to know to catch almost three dozen of this year's tournament events
-
Top WSOP bracelet winners of all time
A look at some of the best to ever take the tables at the annual Vegas tournament
-
Different games of poker and their rules
There's a lot of different poker being played at the WSOP, so here's a rundown on what you'll...
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Daniel Negreanu
'Kid Poker,' winner of six World Series of Poker bracelets, joins the podcast
-
2018 WSOP Main Event final table picks
Dan Cypra just locked in picks for the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event final nine