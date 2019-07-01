2019 BIG3 basketball Week 2 scores: Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league continues third season with wild second weekend

The BIG3 continued its season schedule with the second weekend of action.

The action got underway on Saturday afternoon when the Triplets defeated Trilogy 51-41 in the first leg of the BIG3 schedule. Joe Johnson paced the Triplets with a stellar performance of 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. In addition, James White scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a losing effort for Trilogy.

The Enemies were able to come away with their first victory of the season as they defeated the Ball Hogs 50-45. Forward Craig Smith led the way for Enemies with 21 points and 4 rebounds in the win. On the Ball Hogs side of things, Will McDonald turned in a strong performance with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

The final game wasn't quite as competitive as the first two contests. The Killer 3s topped 3's Company 50-32 and Franklin Session knocked down the game-clinching shot. Now the Killer 3's stand at 2-0 after a pair of victories to begin the season.

Saturday, June 29



Games:

Triplets 51, Trilogy 41

Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45

Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32

Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday's action started off with the Ghost Ballers holding off Bivouac with a narrow 51-46 victory to remain undefeated at 2-0. The Ghost Ballers were once again led by Jamario Moon, who scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds a week after scoring 20 points in Week 1. Bivouac was paced by Will Bynum's 17 points as they dropped to 1-1 on the season.

The 3 Headed Monsters continued their strong start to the season, moving to 2-0 following their 50-44 victory over Aliens. Rashard Lewis led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds while the expansion squad Aliens remained winless as they were paced by Brandon Rush's 15 points and six rebounds.

Finally, the weekend concluded as the defending champion Power remained undefeated with a convincing 51-43 victory over Tri State. Cuttino Mobley once again led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Amar'e Stoudemire's effort of 18-points and six rebounds was wasted as Tri State remains winless at 0-2.

Sunday, June 30

Games:

Ghost Ballers 51 vs. Bivouac 46



3 Headed Monsters 50 vs. Aliens 44



Power 51 vs. Tri State 43



Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia