2019 BIG3 basketball week 7 results: Playoff picture coming together as Trilogy and Power continue to dominate
There was no shortage of BIG 3 action this weekend
After a week that featured a bye week for several teams, the BIG3 was back with a full slate of games -- across two different cities -- this weekend.
On Saturday, Ghost Ballers took the first game of the day, 50-38, over Tri-State to get their record back up to .500 at 3-3 behind 14 points from Mike White. The main event of the day saw Corey Maggette lead Power to a 50-41 win over Enemies that pushed their record to a league-best 5-1. Lastly, Bivouac picked up a victory over Killer 3's thanks to a big night from Will Bynum, who finished with 33 points and eight rebounds.
On Sunday, Greg Oden helped lead Aliens to a win over 3's Company with 18 points in the opening game of the day in Milwaukee. Next, MVP candidate Joe Johnson showed off why he is one of the best that the league has to offer by capping off his stellar performance with a step-back, game-winning four-point shot to top the 3 Headed Monsters. Finally, it was James White who hit the game-winning three-pointer to lead Trilogy to a win over the Ball Hogs.
The race for the playoffs is heating up, so the games are becoming increasingly important. With that said, here are all of the final scores from week 7 of BIG3 action.
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games:
- Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
- Power 50, Enemies 41
- Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games:
- Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
- Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
- Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
