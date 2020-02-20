2020 BIG3 Schedule: Dates, cities and arenas are set for the fourth season of the 3-on-3 league

For yet another year, BIG3 will be operating as the most famous non-NBA summer league and tour around major cities throughout the country. The 2020 season not only brings a new name to the sport, FIREBALL 3, but also new rules and regulations for how the game will be played, and who will be allowed to play it.

Among the most notable changes includes allowing 22-year-olds to participate, down from 27, a red ball and settling challenges with a game of one-on-one. The season is set to start on June 20, with games taking place every Saturday until the championship in Detroit. This year's tour will include Memphis, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Sacramento, Hartford, and Portland for the first time.

"All of the cities we're visiting this season are known to have some of the most passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world, and we can't wait to bring them the BIG3," said league co-founder Ice Cube in a press release. "Whether we've visited a city before or if it's our first time in town, this year fans in the arena will be treated to something special with BIG3 games, featuring our new one-on-one Bring the Fire rule and entertainment acts every weekend."

For as young as this league is, it already has a knack for attracting some big names to play. Past participants include Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Josh Smith, Nate Robinson, Mike Bibby, Greg Oden, Gilbert Arenas and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

2020 BIG3 Schedule

June 20 - Memphis, Tennessee (FedexForum)

June 27 - New York, New York (TBA)

July 11 – Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena)

July 18 – Minneapolis, Minnesota (Target Center)

July 25 – Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)

August 1 – Sacramento, California (Golden 1 Center)

August 8 – Miami, Florida (AmericanAirlines Arena)

August 15 – Chicago, Illinois (United Center)

Playoffs:

August 22 – Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)

Championship:

August 29 – Detroit, Michigsn (Little Caesars Arena)