The BIG3 announced the schedule for its sixth season on Wednesday. After the past two seasons of operating in a bubble model due to COVID-19, the league will be returning to a full arena touring model for 2023. The new season will feature stops in eight cities, kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25 and running through the championship game on Aug. 26. The league will host the BIG3 festival on Sunday, July 9 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

BIG3 games will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

"After two years of a semi-touring model, we are finally able to safely return to cities nationwide and bring the BIG3 back to the size of arenas where our fans want us the most," BIG3 CEO and co-founder Ice Cube said. "We have tremendous momentum going into the sixth season, coming off of record ratings and numerous sold out games. We've been making moves this offseason – getting certified by ByBlack, renewing with CBS, and recruiting and signing all-star players – to put together the best season yet and we can't wait to show these cities what the BIG3 is all about."

Here's a look at the cities and arenas where the 2023 season will take place. Specific dates for every stop are not yet set.

Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

(Spectrum Center) Chicago, IL (United Center)

(United Center) Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

(American Airlines Center) Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

(Little Caesars Arena) Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)

(FedEx Forum) Miami, FL (Miami Dade Arena)

(Miami Dade Arena) New York, NY (USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center)

NY (USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

After winning the title in each of the past two seasons, Trilogy will be looking to become the first team to three-peat in BIG3 history, while the rest of the teams in the league will be looking to knock them off.