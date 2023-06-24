The BIG3 is set to kick off its sixth season of action, and it promises to be an exciting one. After the past two seasons of operating in a bubble model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league will be returning to a full arena touring model for 2023. The new season will feature stops in ten cities, kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25 and running through the championship game at the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 26.
After winning the title in each of the past two seasons, Trilogy will be looking to become the first team to three-peat in BIG3 history, while the rest of the teams in the league will be looking to knock them off.
Here's a look at the full schedule, rosters and coaches for the 2023 season.
Schedule
- Chicago, IL (United Center) - Week 1 (Sun., June 25)
- Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center) - Week 2 (Sat., July 1)
- New York, NY (USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) - Week 3 (Sun., July 9)
- Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum) - Week 4 (Sat., July 15)
- Miami, FL (Miami Dade Arena) - Week 5 (Sun., July 23)
- Boston, MA (TD Garden) - Week 6 (Sun., July 30)
- Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center) - Week 7 (Sat., Aug. 5)
- Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) - Week 8 (Sun., Aug. 13)
- Washington D.C (Capital One Arena) - Week 9 (Sat., Aug.19) -- Playoffs
- London, UK (O2 Arena) - Week 10 (Sat. Aug, 26) -- All-Star Game, Championship
Full team rosters and coaches
3-Headed Monsters:
- Reggie Theus (Coach)
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)
- Jordan Adams
- Robert Dozier
3's Company:
- Michael Cooper (Coach)
- Mario Chalmers (Captain)
- Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)
- Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)
- Hollis Thompson
- Eric Moreland
Aliens:
- Rick Mahorn (Coach)
- Dusan Bulut (Captain)
- Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)
- Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)
- Janis Timma
- Alonzo Gee
Ball Hogs:
- Rick Barry (Coach)
- Leandro Barbosa (Captain)
- Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)
- Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)
- Dajuan Summers
- Jaylen Johnson
Bivouac:
- Gary Payton (Coach)
- Gerald Green (Captain)
- Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)
- Garlon Green (Co-Captain)
- Ryan Hollins
- Shannon Shorter
Enemies:
- Gilbert Arenas (Coach)
- Nick Young (Captain)
- Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)
- Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)
- Quincy Miller
- Jordan Crawford
Ghost Ballers:
- George Gervin (Coach)
- Mike Taylor (Captain)
- Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)
- Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)
- Darnell Jackson
- Charles Garcia
Killer 3's:
- Charles Oakley (Coach)
- Franklin Session (Captain)
- Donte Green (Co-Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Dominique Johnson
- Javier Carter
Power:
- Nancy Lieberman (Coach)
- Cuttino Mobley (Captain)
- Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)
- Royce White (Co-Captain)
- Glen Rice
- TJ Cline
Tri-State:
- Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)
- Jason Richardson (Captain)
- Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)
- Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)
- Devin Ebanks
- Ray Nixon
Trilogy:
- Stephen Jackson (Coach)
- James White (Captain)
- Earl Clark (Co-Captain)
- Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)
- Isaiah Briscoe
- David Hawkins
Triplets:
- Lisa Leslie (Coach)
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Jannero Pargo (Co-Captain)
- Jeremy Pargo (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Damien Wilkins