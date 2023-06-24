The BIG3 is set to kick off its sixth season of action, and it promises to be an exciting one. After the past two seasons of operating in a bubble model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league will be returning to a full arena touring model for 2023. The new season will feature stops in ten cities, kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25 and running through the championship game at the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 26.

After winning the title in each of the past two seasons, Trilogy will be looking to become the first team to three-peat in BIG3 history, while the rest of the teams in the league will be looking to knock them off.

Here's a look at the full schedule, rosters and coaches for the 2023 season.

Schedule

Chicago, IL (United Center) - Week 1 (Sun., June 25)

(United Center) - Week 1 (Sun., June 25) Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center) - Week 2 (Sat., July 1)

(American Airlines Center) - Week 2 (Sat., July 1) New York, NY (USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) - Week 3 (Sun., July 9)

(USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) - Week 3 (Sun., July 9) Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum) - Week 4 (Sat., July 15)

(FedEx Forum) - Week 4 (Sat., July 15) Miami, FL (Miami Dade Arena) - Week 5 (Sun., July 23)

(Miami Dade Arena) - Week 5 (Sun., July 23) Boston, MA (TD Garden) - Week 6 (Sun., July 30)

(TD Garden) - Week 6 (Sun., July 30) Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center) - Week 7 (Sat., Aug. 5)

(Spectrum Center) - Week 7 (Sat., Aug. 5) Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) - Week 8 (Sun., Aug. 13)

(Little Caesars Arena) - Week 8 (Sun., Aug. 13) Washington D.C (Capital One Arena) - Week 9 (Sat., Aug.19) -- Playoffs

(Capital One Arena) - Week 9 (Sat., Aug.19) -- Playoffs London, UK (O2 Arena) - Week 10 (Sat. Aug, 26) -- All-Star Game, Championship

Full team rosters and coaches

3-Headed Monsters:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Eric Moreland

Aliens:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

Shannon Shorter

Enemies:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Triplets: