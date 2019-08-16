BIG3 Basketball 2019: How to watch Week 9 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS and CBS Sports Network

The final weekend of 2019 regular season BIG3 action has arrived, and the season will go out with a bang, as all 12 teams will be in action on Saturday afternoon for what is being referred to as the BIG3 Ballout in Dallas.

Playoff stakes are on the line in every match-up in Dallas, as 9 of the 12 teams sit at either 4-3 or 3-4, and two open playoff spots remain. Two teams -- Power, and Triplets -- have already clinched a postseason berth, while one team -- the Ball Hogs -- has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

In addition to six games of on-court action, the BIG 3 Ballout will also include top-level musical performances in between games, and meet and greet opportunities for fans with players.

"As a league, we want to continue to be innovative and provide our fans with a truly first-class experience, and there is no better way than this groundbreaking festival and celebration of basketball," BIG 3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said of the BIG3 Ballout. "This will be a star-studded entertainment event with world-class musicians and athletes in a beautiful city with a rich basketball tradition."

With that said, here's everything you need to know about Week 9 in the BIG3.

Saturday, August 17

Week 9 games:

Ball Hogs (0-7) vs. Bivouac (4-3)

Triplets (6-1) vs. Ghost Ballers (4-3)

Power (5-1) vs. 3 Headed Monsters (3-4)

Killer 3's (4-3) vs. Enemies (3-4)

Trilogy (4-3) vs. 3's Company (3-4)

Tri State (3-4) vs. Aliens (3-4)

Viewing information:

2-6 pm E.T. (CBS, CBS Sports Network)

Location:

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

BIG3 playoffs will be held on Aug. 25 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, while the championship game will be played a week later (Sept. 1) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.