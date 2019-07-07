BIG3 basketball 2019: Week 3 scores from Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network
The BIG3 season continues with the third week of action
The BIG3 is back in action for the season's third week of play.
With a three-game slate on the schedule for Saturday's games in Birmingham, it was Amar'e Stoudemire who got things started as he led Tri State to a 50-45 victory over 3's Company in one of his most dominant performances since entering the BIG3. With the win, Tri State moved to 1-2 on the year while 3's Company fell, yet again, bringing their record to 0-3.
Next, it was the Aliens who picked up a 51-39 victory over the Ball Hogs, thanks largely in part to a standout showing from Greg Oden as the big man finished with 18 points to go along with four rebounds and one blocked shot. With the win, Aliens moves to 1-2 on the season while the Ball Hogs fell to 0-3 on the year.
In the final game on Saturday, Gilbert Arenas had his best performance of the season since joining the BIG3 as he led Enemies to a win over the Ghost Ballers. Like fans saw many times over the course of his NBA career, once Arenas got hot from beyond the arc there was no stopping him which led his team to a victory.
Sunday's slate featured three more games which didn't disappoint the fans in attendance in Atlanta as Joe Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire continued their stellar play. In the end, we saw Triplets come away with a win over Bivouac while the Killer 3s held on for a close victory over the 3 Headed Monsters and Trilogy ended Power's winning streak following Glen "Big Baby" Davis' ejection.
Saturday, July 6
Games/results:
- Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
- Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
Location:
Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, July 7
Games/results:
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 45
- Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
- Trilogy 50, Power 43
Location:
State Farm Arena -- Atlanta
BIG3 Week 3 Takeaways
The defending BIG3 champions lost their first game of 2019 following Glen Davis's ejection
