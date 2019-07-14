BIG3 basketball 2019: Week 4 scores from Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network

The BIG3 is in the midst of their Week 4 schedule and the action has been heavily contested thus far.

Power led off the day with a 50-36 win over the Ghost Ballers despite trailing at halftime. Corey Maggette, who was the 2018 BIG3 MVP, had his season debut for Power and poured in 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the victory. In addition, Julian Wright scored 17 points and tied for a team lead with eight successful field goal attempts.

In the second game on Saturday afternoon, Enemies came away with a 50-39 win over the Aliens. Forward Craig Smith continued his dominance with 19 points and five rebounds to pace the Enemies. Perry Jones also added 13 points off the bench and provided a ton of energy for his team.

In the final game of Saturday's slate, 3's Company put together a 50-38 win over the Ball Hogs. The triumph was the first win of the season for 3's Company. Former Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett paced 3's Company with 17 points as he knocked down seven of his shots while Jason Maxiell added 12 points of his own. Meanwhile, Will McDonald ended up leading the way for the Ball Hogs with 18 points in the loss.

The action continued on Sunday afternoon from Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Joe Johnson led Triplets to a thrilling victory over Tri State after Johnson capped off a 17-point, seven-rebound performance by converting on a four-point shot to seal the deal for his team and help them move to 4-0 on the season.

Next, Bivouac improved their record to 2-2 on the year by getting the best of the 3 Headed Monsters, who fell to 2-2 with the loss, as CJ Leslie and company were able to overcome an impressive effort from Reggie Evans as the big man recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and one blocked shot in the loss.

Finally, it was Trilogy who knocked off the Killer 3s handing Stephen Jackson's team their first loss of the season as David Hawkins caught fire in the second half knocking down three consecutive shots from beyond the arc to help lead Trilogy to a 50-48 win.

Saturday, July 13



Games:

Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36

3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Games:

Triplets 50, Tri State 37

Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York