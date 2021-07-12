The events of the past year have forced every single sports league to alter their schedule in one way or another, and the BIG3 was no exception. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to cancel the 2020 season. But now, Ice Cube's league is back for a fourth season.

Triplets, the 2019 champion, are back again with Joe Johnson leading the way. The former seven-time NBA All-Star took the BIG3 by storm a few years ago, winning MVP and leading the league in both scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (3.9 per game). Based on how he started play this summer, he appears intent on retaining all of those honors.

As always, there are some new faces joining the league. Most notably, former first-round NBA draft pick Nick "Swaggy P" Young is the new captain of Enemies. He'll replace Gilbert Arenas, who has traded in his jersey for a suit and tie, and will take over as the team's coach.

Other former NBA players new to the league include Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs), Spencer Hawes (Ball Hogs), Marreese Speights (Bivouac), Royce White (Power), Joe Alexander (Power), Jarrett Jack (Trilogy) and Amir Johnson (Trilogy).

This season, the league also added an extra incentive for teams trying to make a playoff push. The entire postseason will be played in the Bahamas at an oceanside resort.

Ahead of what should be another interesting and entertaining BIG3 season, here's a look at the entire 2021 schedule along with every team's complete roster:

2021 BIG3 regular-season schedule

Week 1

Saturday, July 10

Power 51, Enemies 46

Triplets 51, Bivouac 39

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 38

3 Headed Monsters 50, Tri State 39

Ball Hogs 50, 3's Company 41

Ghost Ballers 51, Aliens 45

Week 2

Saturday, July 17

Games begin at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power vs. Triplets

Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

Sunday, July 18

Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

Tri State vs. Bivouac

Ball Hogs vs. Aliens

Week 3

Saturday, July 24

Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company

Aliens vs. Killers 3s

Week 4

Saturday, July 31

Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, 6 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Week 5

Thursday, Aug. 5

Games begin at 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Week 6

Saturday, Aug. 7

Games begin at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, 2 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Week 7

Saturday, Aug. 14

Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Week 8

Saturday, Aug. 21

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

2021 BIG3 playoff schedule

Saturday, Aug. 28

Playoffs

Saturday, Sept. 4

Championship

2021 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Reggie Evans (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Kevin Murphy

Mamadou N'Diaye

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

Dermarr Johnson (captain)

Mario Chalmers (co-captain)

Drew Gooden (co-captain)

Jeremy Pargo

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Greg Oden (captain)

Shannon Brown (co-captain)

Brandon Rush (co-captain)

Renaldo Balkman

Andre Owens

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Leandro Barbosa (co-captain)

Spencer Hawes

Jodie Meeks

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (captain)

Will Bynum (co-captain)

Marreese Speights (co-captain)

Julian Wright

Alonzo Gee

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Nick Young (captain)

Perry Jones III (co-captain)

Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

Isaiah Austin

Jordan Hill

Coach: Gilbert Arenas

Ghost Ballers

Ricky Davis (captain)

Chris Johnson (co-captain)

Mike Taylor (co-captain)

Craig Smith

Cheyne Gadson

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Franklin Session (captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

CJ Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Davis (co-captain)

Joe Alexander

Dusan Bulut

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Nate Robinson (captain)

Jason Richardson (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

Earl Clark

Tony Wroten

Coach: Julius Erving

Trilogy

Jarrett Jack (captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

James White (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

Qyntel Woods

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Triplets