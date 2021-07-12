The events of the past year have forced every single sports league to alter their schedule in one way or another, and the BIG3 was no exception. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to cancel the 2020 season. But now, Ice Cube's league is back for a fourth season.
Triplets, the 2019 champion, are back again with Joe Johnson leading the way. The former seven-time NBA All-Star took the BIG3 by storm a few years ago, winning MVP and leading the league in both scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (3.9 per game). Based on how he started play this summer, he appears intent on retaining all of those honors.
As always, there are some new faces joining the league. Most notably, former first-round NBA draft pick Nick "Swaggy P" Young is the new captain of Enemies. He'll replace Gilbert Arenas, who has traded in his jersey for a suit and tie, and will take over as the team's coach.
Other former NBA players new to the league include Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs), Spencer Hawes (Ball Hogs), Marreese Speights (Bivouac), Royce White (Power), Joe Alexander (Power), Jarrett Jack (Trilogy) and Amir Johnson (Trilogy).
This season, the league also added an extra incentive for teams trying to make a playoff push. The entire postseason will be played in the Bahamas at an oceanside resort.
Ahead of what should be another interesting and entertaining BIG3 season, here's a look at the entire 2021 schedule along with every team's complete roster:
2021 BIG3 regular-season schedule
Week 1
Saturday, July 10
- Power 51, Enemies 46
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 39
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 38
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Tri State 39
- Ball Hogs 50, 3's Company 41
- Ghost Ballers 51, Aliens 45
Week 2
Saturday, July 17
Games begin at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Power vs. Triplets
- Killer 3s vs. 3's Company
Sunday, July 18
Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
- Tri State vs. Bivouac
- Ball Hogs vs. Aliens
Week 3
Saturday, July 24
Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company
- Aliens vs. Killers 3s
Week 4
Saturday, July 31
Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, 6 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Week 5
Thursday, Aug. 5
Games begin at 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Week 6
Saturday, Aug. 7
Games begin at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, 2 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Week 7
Saturday, Aug. 14
Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Week 8
Saturday, Aug. 21
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
2021 BIG3 playoff schedule
Saturday, Aug. 28
- Playoffs
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Championship
2021 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Reggie Evans (co-captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)
- Kevin Murphy
- Mamadou N'Diaye
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- Dermarr Johnson (captain)
- Mario Chalmers (co-captain)
- Drew Gooden (co-captain)
- Jeremy Pargo
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Greg Oden (captain)
- Shannon Brown (co-captain)
- Brandon Rush (co-captain)
- Renaldo Balkman
- Andre Owens
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (captain)
- Will McDonald (co-captain)
- Leandro Barbosa (co-captain)
- Spencer Hawes
- Jodie Meeks
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (captain)
- Will Bynum (co-captain)
- Marreese Speights (co-captain)
- Julian Wright
- Alonzo Gee
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Nick Young (captain)
- Perry Jones III (co-captain)
- Elijah Stewart (co-captain)
- Isaiah Austin
- Jordan Hill
- Coach: Gilbert Arenas
Ghost Ballers
- Ricky Davis (captain)
- Chris Johnson (co-captain)
- Mike Taylor (co-captain)
- Craig Smith
- Cheyne Gadson
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Franklin Session (captain)
- Josh Powell (co-captain)
- Donte Greene (co-captain)
- CJ Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Cuttino Mobley (captain)
- Royce White (co-captain)
- Glen Davis (co-captain)
- Joe Alexander
- Dusan Bulut
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Nate Robinson (captain)
- Jason Richardson (co-captain)
- Larry Sanders (co-captain)
- Earl Clark
- Tony Wroten
- Coach: Julius Erving
Trilogy
- Jarrett Jack (captain)
- Amir Johnson (co-captain)
- James White (co-captain)
- Isaiah Briscoe
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Stephen Jackson
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (captain)
- Al Jefferson (co-captain)
- Jannero Pargo (co-captain)
- Sergio Gipson
- Jamario Moon
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie