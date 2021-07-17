The 2021 BIG3 season is underway, with Week 2 action taking place this weekend. In the first game of the weekend, Trilogy picked up a win over the 3 Headed Monsters to move to 2-0 on the season. Isaiah Briscoe led the way for Trilogy with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. We saw some league history in the second game, as Joe Johnson scored a BIG3 record 34 points to power the Triplets to a 50-47 win over Power to move to 2-0 on the season. The 34 points that Johnson set the single-game record for points scored by one player in a BIG3 game. Pretty impressive.
After today’s performance, Joe Johnson holds the record for most points (34) scored in a single-BIG3 game.— BIG3 (@thebig3) July 17, 2021
Legend. pic.twitter.com/48nsM07ZRs
Johnson's performance also included this epic game-winning three over Royce White:
"That's a movie!!"— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 17, 2021
Joe Johnson with the game-winning 3 😳 pic.twitter.com/ypDCx3vcAG
Overall, it was a memorable performance from the league's reigning MVP. In the third game of the weekend, 3's Company picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Killer 3's, who fell to 0-2. Jeremy Pargo paced 3's Company with 22 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.
Three more games will take place on Sunday. With that said, here's a look at the full schedule and results from the second week of the 2021 BIG3 season.
Week 2 games, results
Saturday's games:
- Trilogy 50, 3 Headed Monsters 45
- Triplets 50, Power 47
- 3's Company 52, Killer 3's 45
Sunday's games: 3 p.m. ET on CBS | fuboTV (Try for free)
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
- Tri-State vs. Bivouac
- Ball Hogs vs. Aliens