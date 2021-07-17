The 2021 BIG3 season is underway, with Week 2 action taking place this weekend. In the first game of the weekend, Trilogy picked up a win over the 3 Headed Monsters to move to 2-0 on the season. Isaiah Briscoe led the way for Trilogy with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. We saw some league history in the second game, as Joe Johnson scored a BIG3 record 34 points to power the Triplets to a 50-47 win over Power to move to 2-0 on the season. The 34 points that Johnson set the single-game record for points scored by one player in a BIG3 game. Pretty impressive.

Johnson's performance also included this epic game-winning three over Royce White:

Overall, it was a memorable performance from the league's reigning MVP. In the third game of the weekend, 3's Company picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Killer 3's, who fell to 0-2. Jeremy Pargo paced 3's Company with 22 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Three more games will take place on Sunday. With that said, here's a look at the full schedule and results from the second week of the 2021 BIG3 season.

Week 2 games, results

Saturday's games:

Trilogy 50, 3 Headed Monsters 45

Triplets 50, Power 47

3's Company 52, Killer 3's 45

Sunday's games: 3 p.m. ET on CBS | fuboTV (Try for free)