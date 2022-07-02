After the first two weeks of the 2022 BIG3 season on Paramount+, four teams are starting to distance themselves from the rest of the pack. The Triplets (2-0) and Ghost Ballers (2-0) are the league's only undefeated squads, while Bivouac (0-2) and Ball Hogs (0-2) are the only winless teams. The other eight teams all sport 1-1 records entering the Week 3 BIG3 schedule. Saturday's action will have a pair of games involving clubs with identical records facing off as Enemies (1-1) takes on Power and Tri-State (1-1) battles Killer 3's (1-1). You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Comerica Center in Dallas. The city will host the rest of the BIG3 regular season after Chicago hosted the season's first two weeks. Also on Saturday, Triplets will look to push their record to 3-0 against a Ball Hogs team searching for its first win. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, July 2

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the Triplets to secure the victory over the Ball Hogs. The Triplets boast the best defense in the BIG3, allowing a league-low 78 points through two weeks, while the Ball Hogs are the league's lowest-scoring team with just 76 total points. Joe Johnson (43 points) and Jeremy Pargo (34 points) of the Triplets have combined to outscore the entire Ball Hogs team this season, and Johnson appears well on his way to his third straight MVP award.

The seven-time NBA All-Star ranks third in the BIG3 in both points and rebounds, while being a factor on the defensive end as well, ranking second in steals. Also making a presence defensively for the Triplets is 10-year NBA vet Ryan Hollins. He is one of just four seven-footers in the BIG3 and is as big a deterrent in the paint as anyone in the league. The Ball Hogs simply don't have the firepower to stay with the Triplets. so Tyree has the former remaining winless and the latter moving to 3-0.

"The winless Ball Hogs are in last place and will likely need a masterful all-around performance to beat the one of the league's best," Tyree told SportsLine. "The Triplets should run away with this one." Stream the game on Paramount+.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, June 25

Enemies vs. Power



Tri-State vs. Killer 3's

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

Enemies roster

Nick Young (captain)

Isaiah Austin (co-captain)

Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

Jordan Crawford

Sek Henry

Keith Benson

Coach: Gilbert Arenas

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Ray Nixon

Coach: Julius Erving

Killer 3's roster



Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

KJ McDaniels

Dominique Johnson

Coach: Charles Oakley

Ball Hogs roster

Leandro Barbosa (captain)

Jodie Meeks (co-captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Stacy Davis IV

Kuran Iverson

Coach: Rick Barry

Triplets roster