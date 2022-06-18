The 2022 BIG3 season begins on Saturday, June 18 as the Ice Cube-founded 3-on-3 league starts its fifth season. Trilogy is the defending champion, and after winning the inaugural title game in 2017, the team is the first two-time champion in league history. Trilogy will return three players from last year's team, including former NBA players Amir Johnson and James White, while coach Stephen Jackson will look to win his second BIG3 title in his second season. Trilogy will take on Triplets in Week 1, with the latter being led by two-time league MVP Joe Johnson. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

Elsewhere on the BIG3 Saturday schedule, Bivouac, led by captain Gerald Green, takes on 3's Company, which features Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley. Also, the 3 Headed Monsters, which finished as the league runner-up last year, will face off against the Ghost Ballers. Week 1 will take place from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago starting at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

Before you tune in to Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the 3 Headed Monsters to secure the victory over the Ghost Ballers. The 3 Headed Monsters have made the BIG3 postseason every year of the league's existence, making the finals in 2017 and 2021 and making the semifinals in 2018 and 2019. They return three players from last year's squad, including former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis, as well as Kevin Murphy, who finished fourth in the league in points last year.

These teams faced off in Week 8 last season and the 3 Headed Monsters dominated from start to finish, winning 51-37. The Ghost Ballers were stifled offensively, as just two players scored more than four points, while the 3 Headed Monsters had a trio of players with at least 15 points. The team should be even more fortified this year with the addition of four-year NBA vet Jonathon Simmons who brings athleticism, as well as youth at 32 years old, to the roster.

The Ghost Ballers ranked among the bottom five in both points scored and in points allowed last season. They haven't made any discernible upgrades to their roster since then, which has Tyree backing the 3 Headed Monsters in the BIG3 opening week.

"[The 3 Headed Monsters'] sturdy core has already made a playoff appearance in every BIG3 season and should edge out a Ghost Ballers side that missed the playoffs last year and hasn't gotten notable better on paper," Tyree told SportsLine.

Triplets roster

Joe Johnson (captain)

Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)

Jannero Pargo (co-captain)

Alonzo Gee

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Trilogy roster

James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Bivouac roster



Gerald Green (captain)

Ike Diogu (co-captain)

Will Bynum (co-captain)

Corey Brewer

Jeff Ayres

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company roster

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley (co-captain)

Brandon Rush (co-captain)

Julian Wright

Alex Scales

Coach: Michael Cooper

3 Headed Monsters roster

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

AB Ndoye

Kevin Murphy

Coach: Reggie Theus

Ghost Ballers roster