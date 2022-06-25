The 2022 BIG3 season tipped off last week with thrilling action and Week 2 is poised to be just as exciting. Former NBA players such as Michael Beasley and Gerald Green had successful league debuts, while Joe Johnson showed why he is the reigning two-time MVP. Johnson scored a league-high 30 points in the Triplets' (1-0) win over Trilogy (0-1), and his team will take on the Aliens (1-0) as part of the BIG3 Week 2 schedule. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

Play will begin at 1 p.m. ET from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Also in the opening week's schedule is 3's Company (1-0) -- led by Beasley and Mario Chalmers -- taking on Tri-State (0-1), and the Ghost Ballers (1-0) facing the Ball Hogs (0-1). You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, June 25

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the Ghost Ballers to secure the victory over the Ball Hogs. The Ghost Ballers had an 11-point halftime lead in Week 1 before holding on for a win despite a furious comeback from the 3 Headed Monsters. The Ghost Ballers had balanced scoring that is uncommon in BIG3 play as three players scored in double-figures while four players had at least nine points.

Mike Taylor led the team with 18 points which is close to a continuation of his numbers from last season. Taylor was just one of four BIG3 players to average at least 20 points per game last year, and as a Chicago native, he will look to give the fans another show on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ball Hogs were the worst team in Week 1 as their 33 points was the fewest amongst the 12 teams. They had just one player in double-figures and showed a lack of team basketball as they had just four total assists. The Ball Hogs were one of just three teams to fail to block a shot in Week 1, and that interior defense weakness will be exposed versus a Ghost Ballers team with multiple players standing 6-foot-9 or taller.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, June 25

Tri-State vs. 3's Company

Aliens vs. Triplets

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Garlon Green

Coach: Julius Erving

3's Company roster

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley (co-captain)

Brandon Rush (co-captain)

Julian Wright

Alex Scales

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

Deshawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Triplets roster



Joe Johnson (captain)

Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)

Jannero Pargo (co-captain)

Alonzo Gee

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Ball Hogs roster

Leandro Barbosa (captain)

Jodie Meeks (co-captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Stacy Davis IV

Kuran Iverson

Coach: Rick Barry

Ghost Ballers roster