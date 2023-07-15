The BIG3 heads to the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Saturday. Two-time defending champion Trilogy (1-2) will take on former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis and the 3 Headed Monsters (1-2) in a rematch of the 2021 BIG3 championship game. Also, Aliens (0-3) will try to secure their first win as their international-laden squad faces Nick Young and the Enemies (1-2). There's been parity so far in the BIG3 season, as every team besides the Aliens is 2-1 or 1-2. You can stream Saturday's action live on Paramount+.

The Week 4 BIG3 schedule will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Other key matchups include two-time BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson and his Triplets (2-1) taking on 3's Company (1-2), while a pair of 2-1 squads face off as Power battles the Bal Hogs. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

You can catch the BIG3 action on Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Italian Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up here.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (free trial available now)

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, July 15

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Rowland is backing the Enemies to prevail and keep the Aliens winless. "At some point, the Aliens will get on the board with a win, but I don't think it's this week," Rowland told SportsLine. "The Aliens have the worst record (0-3) and worst point differential (-31) in the league this season."

The Enemies have a balanced offensive attack as one of four BIG3 teams with four players with at least 20 total points. That includes the league's leading scorer, Jordan Crawford, who also ranks in the top five in three-pointers made. Additionally, the Enemies have a size advantage with the league's tallest player, 7-foot-1 Isaiah Austin. His interior defense will cause problems for an Enemies squad with just one player taller than 6-foot-7. Stream the BIG3 games today here.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to stream the BIG3. Visit Paramount+ now to see the BIG3, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, July 15

3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy

3's Company vs. Triplets

Ball Hogs vs. Power

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State

Bivouac vs. Killer 3's

Enemies vs. Aliens

3-Headed Monsters Roster:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company Roster:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Julian Wright

Aliens Roster:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac Roster:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

John Jordan

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins



Triplets Roster: