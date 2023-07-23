The BIG3 will head to Miami as the second half of the regular season begins on Sunday. Ghost Ballers (3-1) and Power (3-1) are both hoping to remain atop the BIG3 standings when they square off in the second game of the day on CBS and Paramount+. They enter Week 5 of the regular season tied with Killer 3's and Triplets following an exciting first four weeks. Aliens (0-4) are the only winless team, hoping to snap that skid against Triplets in Sunday's nightcap. You can stream Sunday's action live on Paramount+.

The Week 5 BIG3 schedule will begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center. Other key matchups include Killer 3's (3-1) vs. Enemies (2-2) and Trilogy (2-2) vs. Tri-State (2-2). You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, July 23

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Brad Rowland. Rowland has covered the basketball world full-time since 2012, beginning with coverage of the Atlanta Hawks for various outlets. He has bylines for several national outlets and has been credentialed to the NBA Finals, Final Four and FIBA World Cup. He is also the host of the Locked on Hawks podcast and has been on the SportsLine staff since 2019.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Rowland is backing the Triplets to prevail and keep the Aliens winless. The Aliens have been the worst team in the league so far this season, beginning when they lost by double-digits in the opening week. They have lost every game by eight-plus points and are coming off a 50-39 loss to Enemies last week, trailing 26-9 at halftime.

The Triplets are coming off their third victory of the season, beating 3's Company by three points in Memphis last week. They have rattled off three straight wins since their Week 1 setback. Jeremy Pargo and Joe Johnson are in the top six in the league in individual scoring through four weeks, making them the top duo in the BIG3. Stream the BIG3 games on Sunday here.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2023 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, July 23

Killer 3's vs. Enemies

Power vs. Ghost Ballers

Bivouac vs. 3's Company

3-Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs

Tri-State vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. Aliens

3-Headed Monsters Roster:

Reggie Theus (Coach)

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Kevin Murphy (Co-Captain)

Jordan Adams

Robert Dozier

3's Company Roster:

Michael Cooper (Coach)

Mario Chalmers (Captain)

Michael Beasley (Co-Captain)

Brandon Rush (Co-Captain)

Hollis Thompson

Julian Wright

Aliens Roster:

Rick Mahorn (Coach)

Dusan Bulut (Captain)

Kostja Mushidi (Co-Captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (Co-Captain)

Janis Timma

Alonzo Gee

Ball Hogs Roster:

Rick Barry (Coach)

Leandro Barbosa (Captain)

Jodie Meeks (Co-Captain)

Jeff Ayres (Co-Captain)

Dajuan Summers

Jaylen Johnson

Bivouac Roster:

Gary Payton (Coach)

Gerald Green (Captain)

Corey Brewer (Co-Captain)

Garlon Green (Co-Captain)

Ryan Hollins

John Jordan

Enemies Roster:

Gilbert Arenas (Coach)

Nick Young (Captain)

Isaiah Austin (Co-Captain)

Elijah Stewart (Co-Captain)

Quincy Miller

Jordan Crawford

Ghost Ballers Roster:

George Gervin (Coach)

Mike Taylor (Captain)

Chris Johnson (Co-Captain)

Jonathan Simmons (Co-Captain)

Darnell Jackson

Charles Garcia

Killer 3's Roster:

Charles Oakley (Coach)

Franklin Session (Captain)

Donte Green (Co-Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Dominique Johnson

Javier Carter

Power Roster:

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)

Cuttino Mobley (Captain)

Akil Mitchell (Co-Captain)

Royce White (Co-Captain)

Glen Rice

TJ Cline

Tri-State Roster:

Julius "Dr. J" Erving (Coach)

Jason Richardson (Captain)

Justin Dentmon (Co-Captain)

Deshawn Stephens (Co-Captain)

Devin Ebanks

Ray Nixon

Trilogy Roster:

Stephen Jackson (Coach)

James White (Captain)

Earl Clark (Co-Captain)

Amir Johnson (Co-Captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins



Triplets Roster: