There's been a rise in popularity in three-on-three basketball in recent years, with the format being added to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and actor/rapper Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league has plenty to do with it. The league is full of former NBA players, including former All-Star Joe Johnson, Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa, and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson. On Saturday, Week 6 of the 2021 BIG3 schedule will take place with all 12 teams in action. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

On Saturday, you can watch Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy, and Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs. All but one of those teams are in the top six in the 2021 BIG3 standings, so the action should be fast-paced and intense with just three games remaining before the start of the playoffs. You can watch these BIG3 basketball games on CBS starting at noon ET and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the BIG3 and much more. Both plans come with a free week to start.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, Aug. 7

Time: Noon ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, August 7

Before you tune in to Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the Triplets to stay perfect with a win over the Killer 3's on Saturday. The 2019 BIG3 champions are on top of the standings with a perfect 5-0 record and a roster loaded with former NBA players has provided head coach Lisa Leslie with ample firepower.

Johnson was a seven-time NBA all-star and is the defending BIG3 MVP after breaking the league scoring record with 175 points in eight regular-season games in his first season. In 2021, Johnson has been even better, averaging 27.0 points,11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

"While the Killer 3's are a top-five team and boast a 3-2 record, the undefeated Triplets have been the best team to back on the money line all season," Tyree told SportsLine. "Expect the Triplets to improve to 6-0."

2021 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, August 7

Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. Killer 3's

Ghost Ballers roster



Ricky Davis (captain)

Chris Johnson (co-captain)

Mike Taylor (co-captain)

Craig Smith

Cheyne Gadson

Coach: George Gervin

Trilogy Roster

Jarrett Jack (captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

James White (co-captain)

Qyntel Woods

Isaiah Briscoe

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Ball Hogs roster

Brian Scalabrine (captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Leandro Barbosa (co-captain)

Spencer Hawes

Jodie Meeks

Coach: Rick Barry

Tri-State roster

Nate Robinson (captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

Jason Richardson (co-captain)

Justin Dentmon

Tony Wroten

Earl Clark

Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Killer 3's roster



Franklin Session (captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

CJ Watson

Mo Charlo

Coach: Charles Oakley

Triplets roster

Joe Johnson (captain)

Al Jefferson (co-captain)

Jannero Pargo (co-captain)

Sergerio Gipson

Jamario Moon

Alan Anderson

Coach: Lisa Leslie

