The 2022 BIG3 championship game has arrived on CBS and Paramount+ as Trilogy (6-2) will face Power (5-3) on Sunday. The matchup features the league's top two defenses, with Power allowing the fewest points per game (42.5), with Trilogy right behind (42.9). Trilogy will be seeking its third title after winning last year and the inaugural championship in 2017. Power is looking to join Trilogy as the only multi-time winner after being victorious in 2018.

The 2022 BIG3 championship will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. These teams did not face each other during the regular season, but each enters on a healthy winning streak, with Power winning four straight, while Trilogy has won five in a row. Caesars Sportsbook lists Trilogy as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest BIG3 odds, with the over-under at 94.5.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 picks for Sunday, Aug. 21

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Trilogy to win its second championship in a row and third in five seasons. The core of that title-winning squad from a year ago returned, with three of the five players lacing up for Trilogy this season. Among the newcomers to the team is big man Earl Clark, one of the favorites to take home the 2022 BIG3 Defensive Player of the Year award. Clark leads the league in rebounds and steals while ranking second in blocks.

He's also one of the top scorers in the league, although Trilogy's offense runs through Isaiah Briscoe. The guard has handles like his cousin, Kyrie Irving, and Briscoe ranks among the top four in the league in both points and assists. Briscoe and Clark combined to score 39 points in last week's semifinal action, almost matching the entire total of their opponent, the Aliens, who had 45. With the leadership of those two, plus the proven championship game experience, Tyree comfortably backs Trilogy to win.

"The reigning champs will face a Power team that's rallied behind the efforts of the first pick from 2022's BIG3 Draft in Glen Rice Jr.," Tyree told SportsLine. "While Rice has scored the third-most points in the BIG3 this season, Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe and Earl Clark are both top-six scorers in the league. I like Trilogy's odds to win a second consecutive championship because of their versatility and team basketball." Stream the matchup right here.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, August 21

Trilogy vs. Power (3:30 p.m. ET)

Trilogy roster

James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Power roster