The 2023 BIG3 season continued with the second week of action in Dallas, Texas. Six teams entered the weekend with unblemished records, but now only two undefeated teams remain -- Tri-State and Ghost Ballers.

On the flip side of the standings, Aliens and 3's Company exit the second week of the season as the only two winless teams. It's still early on, but the season moves quickly, so you can bet both of those teams will be desperate for a win next weekend. Before moving ahead in the schedule, here's a look at the scores and a couple of takeaways from the week's action.

Week 2 scores

Killer 3's 51, 3's Company 44

Tri-State 52, Power 32

Enemies 51, Ball Hogs 49

Triplets 50, Trilogy 42

3 Headed Monsters 51, Bivouac 39

Ghost Ballers 51, Aliens 43

Standings

1. Tri-State, 2-0

2. Ghost Ballers, 2-0

3. Power, 1-1

4. 3-Headed Monsters, 1-1

5. Bivouac, 1-1

6. Triplets, 1-1

7. Trilogy, 1-1

8. Enemies, 1-1

9. Ball Hogs, 1-1

10. Killer 3's, 1-1

11. 3's Company, 0-2

12. Aliens, 0-2

Takeaways

1. Triplets get first win despite quiet week for Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson is the most prolific scorer in the BIG3. Just last week he had 29 points in Triplets' loss to Bivouac. He had an extremely quiet second game, though, as he tallied just seven points along with six rebounds and six assists. Despite the down week for Johnson, the Triplets were able to get their first victory of the campaign, thanks largely to Jeremy Pargo, who had a league-high 31 points in Week 2. Jamario Moon and Larry Sanders both also added six points for Triplets, who are now .500 on the season heading into their matchup with Tri-State next week.

2. Rough outing from Power

As a team, Power was only able to muster 32 points against Tri-State in Week 2 -- that's only one more point than Jeremy Pargo scored personally for Triplets. Power didn't have a single player in double-figures in the game, as Cuttino Mobley led them with eight points. It was a somewhat surprising performance from the squad given the fact that they hung 50 relatively easily on the 3-Headed Monsters last week, but that's just how it goes sometimes. Power will look to bounce back against Trilogy next week.

3. Good game from J-RIch

Former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson had an extremely productive performance in Tri-State's victory over Power. Richardson scored 29 points and also added six assists, six rebounds and four steals. The former lottery pick out of Michigan State showed off his range by knocking down five shots from long range and also dropped this super nice assist:

Richardson hasn't played in the NBA since 2015, but he clearly still has some tricks left in his bag.