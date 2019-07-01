BIG3 Week 2 Takeaways: Joe Johnson continues to impress, Enemies overcome major deficit in Gilbert Arenas' debut
Joe Johnson continued to show why he's the BIG3's early-season MVP
The BIG3 debuted with a bang during the first weekend of action on the CBS networks, but Week 2 was even better.
Not only did Joe Johnson continue his superb start to his BIG3 career with a strong performance in yet another win for the expansion Triplets, but there were also two major come-from-behind victories that made Week 2 of the BIG3 league even more dramatic than the first.
In other big headlines, Triplets become the only expansion team to start out 2-0 during this 2019 season. Also, Gilbert Arenas made his BIG3 debut while the defending champion Power remained undefeated.
In other news, the 2018 runner-ups in the championship game, 3's Company, remained winless on the season in the biggest blowout of Week 2, falling 50-32 to the Killer 3s as Stephen Jackson made his season debut and scored 22 points in one of the stronger performances of any player in this weekend's action.
Here are the major BIG3 highlights from Week 2 action.
Iso Joe is the early-season MVP
The 18-year NBA veteran stole the show in his BIG3 debut, and fast forward a week later and not much has changed. Joe Johnson remains the early-season story of the BIG3's 2019 campaign. The swingman has managed to lead the expansion Triplets to a 2-0 start with another convincing victory, this time over a veteran Trilogy squad. Johnson not only posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, he hit a four-point shot to put the game away toward the end and also nailed the game-winner for good measure.
There's not much of an argument -- the former NBA star is the early-season MVP and to show age is just a number, he did it on his 38th birthday.
Arenas makes BIG3 debut, helps lead comeback win
As for the other former NBA star who made his BIG3 debut, Gilbert Arenas finally did so in Week 2 after missing the opening weekend. While Arenas didn't put up an amazing stat line -- he finished with 13 points, second-best on his team -- he did help lead Enemies to a major come-from-behind victory over Ball Hogs after they trailed 26-13 at halftime. Enemies went on an 11-0 run in the second half and Agent Zero punctuated the win with a game-winning free throw after a controversial defensive foul call on the Ball Hogs' Qyntel Woods.
Lewis caps off comeback with game-winning 3
Rashard Lewis is no stranger to big moments. He played 93 postseason games during his NBA career and won a championship in 2013 with the Miami Heat. However, this was another nice clutch moment in his basketball career as he not only led the 3-Headed Monsters back from an eight-point halftime deficit, he capped off the victory with a game-winning 3-point shot while being fouled.
Highlight of the Week
BIG3 Week 2 scores
- Triplets 51 (2-0), Trilogy 41 (0-2)
- Enemies 50 (1-1), Ball Hogs 45 (0-2)
- Killer 3s 50 (2-0), 3's Company 32 (0-2)
- Ghost Ballers 51 (2-0), Bivouac 46 (1-1)
- 3-Headed Monsters 50 (2-0), Aliens 44 (0-2)
- Power 51 (2-0), Tri State 43 (0-2)
3 Stars from Week 2
- Triplets' Joe Johnson -- 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a clutch 4-point shot along with the game-winner
- Ball Hogs' Will McDonald -- 27 points, 11 rebounds
- Power's Cuttino Mobley -- 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, including the game-winning shot
-
BIG3 Week 2 scores and stats
The BIG3 continued play with six games on the docket over the weekend
-
2019 BIG3 rosters, schedule, TV info
The BIG3's third season is underway
-
BIG3 Week 1 Power Rankings
A look at the power structure of the BIG3 after opening weekend
-
JJ debut highlights BIG3 opening weekend
The BIG3 league debuted with a bang on CBS during its first weekend of the 2019 season
-
BIG3 opens third season, makes CBS debut
The third season of the BIG3 basketball league debuted this weekend on CBS
-
Royce White, Josh Smith ejected in BIG3
White and Smith started jawing at each other before things got physical