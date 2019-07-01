BIG3 Week 2 Takeaways: Joe Johnson continues to impress, Enemies overcome major deficit in Gilbert Arenas' debut

The BIG3 debuted with a bang during the first weekend of action on the CBS networks, but Week 2 was even better.

Not only did Joe Johnson continue his superb start to his BIG3 career with a strong performance in yet another win for the expansion Triplets, but there were also two major come-from-behind victories that made Week 2 of the BIG3 league even more dramatic than the first.

In other big headlines, Triplets become the only expansion team to start out 2-0 during this 2019 season. Also, Gilbert Arenas made his BIG3 debut while the defending champion Power remained undefeated.

In other news, the 2018 runner-ups in the championship game, 3's Company, remained winless on the season in the biggest blowout of Week 2, falling 50-32 to the Killer 3s as Stephen Jackson made his season debut and scored 22 points in one of the stronger performances of any player in this weekend's action.

Here are the major BIG3 highlights from Week 2 action.

Iso Joe is the early-season MVP



The 18-year NBA veteran stole the show in his BIG3 debut, and fast forward a week later and not much has changed. Joe Johnson remains the early-season story of the BIG3's 2019 campaign. The swingman has managed to lead the expansion Triplets to a 2-0 start with another convincing victory, this time over a veteran Trilogy squad. Johnson not only posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, he hit a four-point shot to put the game away toward the end and also nailed the game-winner for good measure.

There's not much of an argument -- the former NBA star is the early-season MVP and to show age is just a number, he did it on his 38th birthday.

Arenas makes BIG3 debut, helps lead comeback win



As for the other former NBA star who made his BIG3 debut, Gilbert Arenas finally did so in Week 2 after missing the opening weekend. While Arenas didn't put up an amazing stat line -- he finished with 13 points, second-best on his team -- he did help lead Enemies to a major come-from-behind victory over Ball Hogs after they trailed 26-13 at halftime. Enemies went on an 11-0 run in the second half and Agent Zero punctuated the win with a game-winning free throw after a controversial defensive foul call on the Ball Hogs' Qyntel Woods.

Felt so good to see Gilbert hooping again. A lot of people forget, he would actually be retiring from the NBA around right now if he hadn’t gotten hurt. He really is a basketball junkie. Loves the game. He’ll have big games here in the @thebig3.



(🎥 @cbssports) pic.twitter.com/6kdpbHkTuZ — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) June 29, 2019

Lewis caps off comeback with game-winning 3



Rashard Lewis is no stranger to big moments. He played 93 postseason games during his NBA career and won a championship in 2013 with the Miami Heat. However, this was another nice clutch moment in his basketball career as he not only led the 3-Headed Monsters back from an eight-point halftime deficit, he capped off the victory with a game-winning 3-point shot while being fouled.

Rashard Lewis with the CLUTCH game winner! #BIG3onCBS pic.twitter.com/IFG2zFyZQR — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) June 30, 2019

Highlight of the Week



.@jrich23 with the thunderous reverse SLAM! An early contender for dunk of the year! 😤😤😤 #BIG3onCBS pic.twitter.com/o2p6uIfR48 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 1, 2019





BIG3 Week 2 scores



Triplets 51 (2-0), Trilogy 41 (0-2)



Enemies 50 (1-1), Ball Hogs 45 (0-2)



Killer 3s 50 (2-0), 3's Company 32 (0-2)



Ghost Ballers 51 (2-0), Bivouac 46 (1-1)



3-Headed Monsters 50 (2-0), Aliens 44 (0-2)



Power 51 (2-0), Tri State 43 (0-2)

3 Stars from Week 2

