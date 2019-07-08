BIG3 Week 3 Power Rankings: Defending champion Power lose top spot, Joe Johnson leads best team in league

There was a massive overhaul of the BIG3 league's power structure -- no pun intended -- in Week 3 as three of the five undefeated teams lost over the weekend.

Two teams remained unbeaten -- the expansion Triplets and the veteran-led Killer 3's. The most notable of the previous unbeatens that finally lost this weekend were none other than the defending champion Power. Not only was Glen Davis ejected during the first half of the game, Cuttino Mobley had his worst game of the season, scoring just six points as Power was soundly defeated by what should have been an overmatched Trilogy squad.

Meanwhile, Joe Johnson continues to prove that he's the BIG3's MVP through the first three weeks of the season, leading the way with 26 points as Triplets overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat Bivouac. As far as the Killer 3's are concerned, Stephen Jackson may have shown why he's the league's second-best player right now by scoring 22 points in the team's narrow three-point victory over 3 Headed Monsters.

Here's what you clicked for -- Week 3's BIG3 Power Rankings.

1. (Last Week 2) Triplets, 3-0



The bottom line is, the Triplets have the MVP favorite -- Joe Johnson -- and the best point differential in the league at plus-8.7 points per game. You can nitpick and say that their first two wins were against expansion teams and that it took a 12-point comeback to defeat Bivouac, but I'd say that the comeback made their resume look even more impressive considering it proved that they could overcome adversity.

2. (3) Killer 3's, 3-0



Because of Joe Johnson's excellent play over the first three weeks of the season, it has completely overshadowed Stephen Jackson's stellar start to the season. Jackson missed Week 1 before returning in Week 2 to lead the Killer 3's to a convincing 18-point victory over 3's Company. If you were looking for a signature victory, you found it this week when Jackson posted 22 points and six rebounds in a narrow three-point win over the previously undefeated 3 Headed Monsters.

3. (1) Power, 2-1



There's no understatement for this -- Power lost in a complete dud in Week 3. No offense to Trilogy, because they fully took advantage of the situation, but Power looked deflated and unmotivated from the beginning. Even before Glen Davis' ejection, they trailed 23-14 and they never recovered as Cuttino Mobley -- the league's leading scorer through the first two weeks -- scored just six points after averaging 25.5 points per game. This is Power's first loss since Week 3 of 2018 -- more than a year ago.

4. (7) Enemies, 2-1



If we're talking about the most underrated team in the BIG3, it's probably Enemies. They pulled off the most impressive victory of Week 3 with a 16-point win over the previously undefeated Ghost Ballers. Gilbert Arenas continues to play very solid as Craig Smith's sidekick -- yes, you read that right. If Arenas didn't miss Week 1, Enemies could very well be one of the three undefeated teams in the league.

5. (5) 3 Headed Monsters, 2-1



The 3 Headed Monsters looked impressive in defeat as Rashard Lewis continued to show why he may be the league's most underrated player. They'll look to bounce back when they take on the expansion Bivouac in Week 4.

6. (4) Ghost Ballers, 2-1



While Power laid a complete dud in Week 3, one could argue that Ghost Ballers was even worse as they had the biggest margin of defeat this weekend, losing by 16 points to Enemies. They'll look to bounce back as they take on Power in Week 4 -- two of the most disappointing teams of Week 3.

7. (8) Tri State, 1-2



Don't let Tri State's 1-2 record fool you. This is a solid and veteran-led team. Amar'e Stoudemire fueled the team to their first victory with a 22-point, nine-rebound performance, and his stellar play comes just in time as he works out for several NBA teams early this week.

8. (10) Trilogy, 1-2



Trilogy pulled off a convincing win over the defending champions in large part due to David Hawkins, who scored the team's last eight points, including the last basket and the game-winning free throw. They'll look to continue that momentum when they look to knock off another undefeated team in Week 4 -- the Klller 3's.

9. (6) Bivouac, 1-2



Bivouac takes a big drop this week after they blew a 12-point advantage over Triplets. It's true that Bivouac has had a rough schedule early on, playing the likes of Enemies, Ghost Ballers and Triplets in the first three weeks of the season. However, they'll have to learn to close out games as they have another tough test in Week 4 -- the 3 Headed Monsters.

10. (9) Aliens, 1-2



The Aliens aren't that bad and they had some bright play in their first win in franchise history. Greg Oden scored 14 points in the first half before sitting out most of the second half and coming on strong at the end of the game with a few game-clinching baskets. Brandon Rush also had a nice performance with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a 12-point win.

11. (11) Ball Hogs, 0-3



There's no other way of saying it -- the Ball Hogs are bad. They don't have the roster personnel to compete with other teams and when Will McDonald and DeShawn Stevenson are your top two offensive players, you know there's a major problem.

12. (12) 3's Company, 0-3



As bad as the Ball Hogs are, they're still not as bad as 3's Company, who have managed to lose their games by an average margin of 12.0 points per game -- a league-high. Their best player continues to be Andre Emmett, and with all due respect to Emmett, you'll rarely find a solid BIG3 squad that are led by guys that played just 14 career games in the NBA.