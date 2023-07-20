Four weeks of action are in the books, which means the 2023 BIG3 regular season has reached its halfway point. As it stands currently, four teams sit at the top of the official standings with just a single loss, while just a single squad remains winless at the bottom of the board. The remaining teams sit somewhere in between with four weeks remaining before the playoffs take place. There's still a lot of ball left to play this summer, so things could change in a hurry, but here's a look at the midway-point power rankings:

1. Triplets (3-1)

Triplets boast arguably the best duo in the league in Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo. Johnson has led the league in scoring twice before, but this season he has shared his shine with Pargo, as both guys have led the team in scoring twice so far. Triplets had a late collapse against Bivouac in Week 1, but they've been very solid since, and with the potent pairing of Johnson and Pargo they will be a very dangerous team moving forward through the regular season and into the playoffs.

2. Killers 3's (3-1)

Killer 3's have been getting it done with defense so far this season. They've allowed the fewest amount of points (157) through four weeks, and they held Bivouac to just 24 total points last weekend in a dominant defensive performance. They also have a potent offense, as only two teams (Triplets, Ball Hogs) have scored more total points. As a team that can perform on both ends, Killer 3's are starting to look like legitimate contenders.

3. Ghost Ballers (3-1)

Ghost Ballers don't have quite as much star power as some of the other teams, but they've been getting the job done so far nonetheless. Their only loss in the current campaign came against a respectable Ball Hogs squad. They haven't had the toughest schedule so far, but you can't hold that against them. Let's see how they hold up over the back half of the season.

4. Power (3-1)

Power has established a nice mix of inside-outside production with Royce White putting up points in the paint and Glen Rice Jr., T.J. Cline and longtime NBA veteran Cuttino Mobley doing damage from the perimeter. They're a tough matchup for any team, and that will continue to be the case as the season wears on.

5. Ball Hogs (2-2)

Ball Hogs are 2-2, but their two losses were by a combined total of five. So, they've been right in every game and could conceivably be 3-1, or even 4-0, right now. They have scored more points (200) than any other team through four weeks, and they've been decent defensively too, as they've allowed just 183 points to be scored against them. In this case, their record probably doesn't fully reflect how solid Ball Hogs are as a squad.

6. Tri-State (2-2)

After a strong start to the season, Tri-State has fallen back down to earth with two consecutive losses. They now sit at 2-2 after their 2-0 start, and it's fair to wonder if they'll be able to get back on track. Jason Richardson is currently the league's fifth-leading scorer on the season, and Tri-State will need him to continue to put up points if they hope to remain in the playoff picture.

7. Trilogy (2-2)

It's been an inconsistent start to the season for the reigning champions. They lost a game, then won two straight, and then dropped another game this past weekend. They'll need to find some consistency moving forward if they're going to want a chance to defend their title.

8. Enemies (2-2)

Enemies have had a tough time finding a groove, as they've alternated wins and losses on the season. They haven't been bad, but they haven't been great, either. They've scored 191 points and allowed 190 points through four weeks, which is obviously very close to even. To this point, Enemies haven't done much to distinguish themselves from the rest of the teams in the middle of the standings.

9. Bivouac (2-2)

Bivouac has had an up-and-down season so far. They started the campaign off with a comeback win over Triplets, but they've scored under 40 points in two of the three games since, including an embarrassing 24-point performance against Killer 3's this past week. Only the winless Aliens have scored fewer points than Bivouac at this point. The question they'll have to answer moving forward is which team are they -- the one who toppled Triplets, or the one who couldn't even muster 25 points last week?

10. 3's Company (1-3)

The season hasn't been a great out for 3's Company so far, outside of the play of Michael Beasley. Beasley scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his team's 50-47 loss to Triplets on Saturday. It was his fourth straight double-double to start the season, and he's currently the league's leading rebounder with 46 total on the current campaign. He has clearly established himself as one of the league's most productive players. Unfortunately, his play hasn't translated to a ton of team success for 3's Company, as they sit at just 1-3 through four weeks.

11. 3 Headed Monsters (1-3)

One of just two one-win teams at this point in the season, 3 Headed Monsters have had a slow start to the season. They've scored just 172 total points, while allowing 189 points through four weeks, and that's simply not a recipe for success. Only two other teams (Bivouac, Aliens) have scored fewer points than the Monsters, so they'll need to find a way to pick it up offensively if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

12. Aliens (0-4)

Aliens' rough start to the 2023 season continued in Week 4 as they were outscored 50-39 by Enemies to fall to 0-4 on the campaign. They're the only team in the league yet to win a game, and to make matters worse, they've scored fewer points (160) and allowed more points (202) than any other team. They aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but the sun is setting quickly on their postseason hopes. They have to figure out a way to turn things around -- on both ends of the floor -- rapidly, or the season will get away from them completely.