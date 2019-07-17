BIG3 Week 4 Power Rankings: Joe Johnson's Triplets can't be stopped; Ball Hogs only winless team remaining

Just like the summer weather across the country, the BIG3 competition is starting to heat up. Co-founder Ice Cube remarked about the amount of healthy trash talk that took place during last week's games, and it's only going to get worse as the playoffs get closer and closer.

The Triplets, led by former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, now stand as the only undefeated team in the BIG3 after the Killer 3's fell for the first time on Sunday. This weekend's games will be led by a showdown between the top two teams in this week's Power Rankings, the Triplets and Power -- a matchup you surely won't want to miss.

Here are this week's BIG3 Power Rankings.

1. (Last week 1) Triplets, 4-0

The lone unbeaten team left in the BIG3 is a no-brainer for this week's top spot. Commissioner Clyde Drexler called Joe Johnson the MVP front-runner at this point of the season, and it's hard to argue. Johnson continued his first-year assault on the league with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a blowout win over Tri-State, and even sealed the game with a deep four-pointer.

.@TheJoeJohnson7 sinks another game winner from the 4-point-circle. THE MAN CANNOT BE STOPPED! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhXB05JnLL — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 14, 2019

2. (3) Power, 3-1

The return of 2018 BIG3 MVP Corey Maggette allowed the defending champs to rebound nicely from their only loss of the season with a dominant 30-11 second half on Saturday. Maggette didn't miss a step in his 2019 debut, putting up 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win, earning BIG3 Player of the Week honors in the process.

Reigning BIG3 MVP @Corey_Maggette is right back where he left off 💪💪💪 #BIG3onCBS pic.twitter.com/ZivvTwnICE — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 15, 2019

Power suffered a big loss, however, when Chris "Birdman" Andersen went down with what looked like a nasty leg injury early in the first half. Their depth could be tested in Saturday's showdown with Joe Johnson and the Triplets.

3. (4) Enemies, 3-1

The Enemies have looked like one of the best teams in the BIG3 since Gilbert Arenas made his debut in Week 2. It's been Craig Smith, however, who has emerged as an MVP candidate. The big man put up 19 points and six rebounds while knocking down three 3-pointers, and drew praise from Drexler as a big man who can punish smaller players on the block and also take advantage of bigger players on the perimeter. The Enemies continue to be one of the toughest teams in the league.

4. (2) Killer 3's, 3-1

Killer 3's played well, but dropped a 50-48 heart-breaker to Trilogy on Sunday for their first loss of the season. Donte Green was the high point man for Killer 3's with 18, while Stephen Jackson added 12. They'll look to get back on a roll on Sunday against the winless Ball Hogs.

5. (8) Trilogy, 2-2

After starting the season 0-2, Trilogy ripped off their second straight win, this time handing the Killer 3's their first loss of the season in a nail-biter. David Hawkins was on fire, dropping 21 points and three 3-pointers in the win.

David Hawkins had a breakout performance, delivering the Killer 3's their first L in a nail-biter! 👁👁👁 pic.twitter.com/EE2gpOsa10 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 14, 2019

6. (9) Bivouac, 2-2

Bivouac picked up perhaps their biggest win of the year by defeating 3 Headed Monsters, 50-43 on Sunday to bring their record to .500. Will Bynum and C.J. Leslie provided a one-two punch with 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the win. They're now among four teams sitting at 2-2, poised to make a run to the top -- or potentially fall to the bottom.

7. (5) 3 Headed Monsters, 2-2

Reggie Evans made up for a rare off-night from Rashard Lewis by putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a loss to Bivouac. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf has yet to find his stride this season from the 3-point line, which is clearly costing the 3 Headed Monsters.

8. (6) Ghost Ballers, 2-2

The Ghost Ballers lost to a resurgent Power team with Corey Maggette back, and have now dropped two straight games in unimpressive fashion. Scoring 11 points in the second half just isn't going to get it done against any team. Ricky Davis led the squad with 10 points in the loss, as they prepare to take on the Aliens on Sunday.

9. (12) 3's Company, 1-3

The worst team in last week's Power Rankings, 3's Company was the only team of the 1-3 bunch to get a win this week. They have a point differential of minus-24, but hopefully their 50-38 win over the Ball Hogs now has them headed in the right direction. Andre Emmett (15 points), Jason Maxiell (12) and Dahntay Jones (10) paced 3's Company, which only made one 3-pointer in the win.

10. (7) Tri-State, 1-3

On paper, this team looks like a juggernaut. In practice, however, they've been anything but. Nate Robinson suffered an eye injury on Sunday and missed the rest of the game, a big blow to the team, but they just haven't found a way to win consistently this season. Jason Richardson (20 points) and Amar'e Stoudemire (13 points) once again led Tri-State, but they're going to need some help if they're going to turn this thing around.

11. (10) Aliens, 1-3

The feel-good story of Greg Oden is enough to root for the Aliens, but they just haven't been able to get rolling so far in their first BIG3 season. Oden had 11 points in Saturday's loss to the Enemies, who are rapidly ascending in the league's power structure.

12. (11) Ball Hogs, 0-4

The Ball Hogs cemented their status as the league's only winless team by losing to fellow bottom-dweller 3's Company on Saturday. Will McDonald has been excellent, posting 18 points and five rebounds this weekend, but overall the team has struggled to get anything going. The Ball Hogs have now been outscored by 40 total points this season, by far the most in the BIG3.