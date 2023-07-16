Four weeks of action are in the books, which means the 2023 BIG3 regular season has reached its halfway point. As it stands currently, four teams sit at the top of the standings with just a single loss, while just a single squad remains winless. The remaining teams sit somewhere in between with four weeks remaining before the playoffs take place.

Here's a look at the scores, standings and three key takeaways from Week 4.

Week 4 scores

Trilogy 50, 3 Headed Monsters 36

Triplets 50, 3's Company 47

Power 54, Ball Hogs 51

Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 33

Killer 3's 50, Bivouac 24

Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Standings

1. Killers 3's, 3-1

2. Ghost Ballers, 3-1

3. Power, 3-1

4. Triplets, 3-1

5. Trilogy, 2-2

6. Bivouac, 2-2

7. Enemies, 2-2

8. Ball Hogs, 2-2

9. Tri-State, 2-2

10. 3's Company, 1-3

11. 3 Headed Monsters, 1-3

12. Aliens, 0-4

Takeaways

1. Johnson, Pargo propel Triplets to thrilling win over 3's Company

Triplets boast arguably the best duo in the league in Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo, and that pairing led them to a dramatic 50-47 over 3's Company on Saturday. Johnson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the contest, and Pargo added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists of his own. Pargo also knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer when the contest was locked up at 47.

Johnson has led the league in scoring twice before, but this season he has shared his shine with Pargo, as both guys have led the team in scoring twice so far. Triplets had a late collapse against Bivouac in Week 1, but they've been very solid since, and with the potent pairing of Johnson and Pargo they will be a very dangerous team moving forward through the regular season and into the playoffs.

2. Four straight double-doubles for Beasley

Former NBA lottery pick Michael Beasley has quietly been having a very solid season for 3's Company. Beasley scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his team's 50-47 loss to Triplets on Saturday. It was his fourth straight double-double to start the season, and he's currently the league's leading rebounder with 46 total on the current campaign. He has clearly established himself as one of the league's most productive players. Unfortunately, his play hasn't translated to a ton of team success for 3's Company, as they sit at just 1-3 through four weeks.

3. Struggles continue for Aliens

Aliens' rough start to the 2023 season continued in Week 4 as they were outscored 50-39 by Enemies to fall to 0-4 on the campaign. They're the only team in the league yet to win a game, and to make matters worse, they've scored fewer points (160) and allowed more points (202) than any other team. They aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but the sun is setting quickly on their postseason hopes. They have to figure out a way to turn things around -- on both ends of the floor -- quickly, or the season will get away from them completely.